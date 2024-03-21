The Richard Steinberg Team Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agency The Richard Steinberg Team accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. The Richard Steinberg Team is one of the exclusive agencies that represents the luxury real estate market in New York, NY.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decades of record-breaking sales, innovative marketing, & world-class experience distinguish The Richard Steinberg Team as one of the most nationally recognized real estate teams. Serving NYC, The Hamptons, South Florida, and Aspen, CO.

With a seasoned career spanning over three decades, Richard J. Steinberg is an expert in the field of real estate. A top agent, producing over hundreds of millions of dollars in annual sales annually, he is recognized by buyers and sellers as the go-to expert.

