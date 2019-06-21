The Lion's Share Fund Wins Grand Prix At Cannes Festival

CANNES, France, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lion's Share Fund, a unique initiative which asks advertisers to contribute much-needed funds to support wildlife conservation and animal welfare across the globe, has won a Grand Prix at this year's Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

The Fund, first announced at last year's Cannes Festival, was recognised in the Sustainable Development Goals category for its use of creativity to help address one of the world's greatest environmental challenges.

Led by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and a coalition of businesses including founder FINCH, founding partner Mars, Clemenger BBDO and Nielsen, the Fund asks advertisers to help raise much-needed funds for wildlife conservation and animal welfare by donating 0.5 per cent of their media spend every time an animal is featured in their advertisements.

Rob Galluzzo, founder of FINCH, who initiated the idea with film director Christopher Nelius said: "The Lion's Share is a mechanism that leaves us with a simple choice: 'Are you a brand that wants to continue using animal talent to generate profit without contributing to their preservation? Or, do you want to be part of the solution? Because now that The Lion's Share exists, the world is about to ask."

Nick Garrett, CEO at Clemenger BBDO Australia, said: "We are so proud to be part of this. It means the world to us that our creative thinking is being used to have a real and meaningful impact."

The Lion's Share Fund returned to Cannes this year calling on individuals, creative teams and brands to pledge their support by dedicating their Cannes Lion awards by using the hashtag #LionforLions. In the spirit of this campaign, the Fund also proudly dedicates its own Grand Prix award to the cause.

Over the past decade one in four Cannes Lions Grand Prix winners have featured animals in their advertising campaigns. Despite this, animals do not always receive the support that they deserve. In fact, it's the opposite – nine out of the top 10 most popular animals used in ads are either endangered or on the threatened list.

Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator: "The Lion's Share shows what a simple but innovative idea can accomplish. Through media and brands coming together, we have been able to raise not only financing for conservation and wildlife, but also to engage new audiences on this issue. And we would be thrilled to have others join us."

Jane Wakely, Lead Chief Marketing Officer for Mars, said "The Lion's Share is an innovative and bold illustration of what is possible when we combine our creative and media muscle as an industry to help prevent the extinction of so many iconic species. For Mars, it's another step in living the commitments of our Sustainable in a Generation Plan.

"This is just the beginning--we urge other companies, brands, media and creative agencies to join us and help build this movement. Let's transform the way we support animals and their habitats today to make a lasting impact on biodiversity and animal conservation tomorrow."

For more information on the Lion's Share Fund, visit www.thelionssharefund.com.

CREDITS

Founders

Finch (Founding Company)

Christopher Nelius (Co-Founder)

Robert Galluzzo (Co-Founder)

UNDP (Co-Founder)

Mars, Incorporated (Founding Partner)

Nielsen

Creative Partner

Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

Media Partners

The Economist Group

JCDecaux

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About The Lion's Share Fund

The Lion's Share was established in June 2018 with Mars as a founding partner, and partnerships with advertising network BBDO and leading measurement company Nielsen.

The Lion's Share will work to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals, the UN's universal call to action to end poverty and protect the planet. Supporting animals and helping to conserve their habitats is key to achieving Goal 14, Life Underwater, and Goal 15, Life on Land.

About the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

UNDP partners with people across societies to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. On the ground in nearly 170 countries and territories, we offer global perspective and local insight to help empower lives and build resilient nations. For more information on UNDP, visit undp.org .

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars Associates proudly take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our more than 125,000 Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About FINCH

FINCH is a production company made of filmmakers, artists, and engineers, working at the crossroads of storytelling, entertainment and technology. They believe in impacting culture through work that makes them proud. Finch has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland. FINCH make documentaries, live experiences, TV commercials, feature films and digital content. They hold more than a dozen patents and actively develop and license products and innovations that push the boundaries of conventional storytelling. Founded in 2011, their work has been recognised with advertising's top honours including Gold Cannes Lions, a D&AD Black Pencil and several Yellow Pencils.

For more information about FINCH, please visit finchcompany.com. Join us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Nielsen

Nielsen is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. The agency's approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. You can find more information on the agency at: https://www.nielsen.com/uk/en.html

About Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

Clemenger BBDO Melbourne is one of Australia's largest and most creatively awarded agencies, having been named World's most creative agency at Cannes Lions and D&AD; the region's most effective agency at the APAC Effies over the past 12 months. A member of the global BBDO network, the agency's mantra is "The Work. The Work. The Work." You can find more information on the agency at: www.clemengerbbdo.com.au.

