The Jintan Global Investment Network Conference Started Online

Jintan, located between Shanghai and Nanjing, is a new industrial hub planned by the Jiangsu Province within Yangtze River Delta, focusing on advanced technologies and Sino – German cooperation. The Sino – German cooperation plays an important role in booming the economic development in Jiangsu Province. Jiangsu Province is one of the first Chinese provinces initiated close economic partnership with the federal states in Germany. Jiangsu established the cooperative ties with North Rhine-Westphalia in 1984 and Baden Wurttemberg in 1985.

During the online event, the local authority announced that the Sino – German (Changzhou) Innovation Park will come into service soon. The construction of the Sino – German (Changzhou) Innovation Park started in 2018. It was acknowledged as an outstanding manufacturing base meeting the German Industry 4.0 standard by the representative office of Bad Wurttemberg in China. Up till now the park has attracted 27 "Hidden Champion" enterprises from Germany including EMAG and Pilz. At the central part of the park, the China (Changzhou) German Center has been put under construction earlier this year. It is planned to be a one-stop service center for partners from Germany.

Besides the Sino – German (Changzhou) Innovation Park, Jintan's Economic Development Zone, Jincheng Science Technology Industrial Park and Hua Luogeng Science Technology Industrial Park have been home to many leading Chinese and international industrial units like China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology, EGing Photovoltaic Technology and SK Innovation, to name just a few.

Following the high standard of sustainability and innovation, Jintan strives to be an attractive destination of the world-class industrial players in the fields of new energy technologies, health care, modern agriculture, smart manufacture and new mobile communication technologies.

