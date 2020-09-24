The GovTech Summit 2020 announces World Class Keynote Speaker Lineup

Tony Blair, Amélie de Montchalin, Matt Hancock, Jens Spahn, Nikolai Astrup and Cédric O to speak on COVID-19 theme of 'From Crisis to Recovery'

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GovTech Summit (29th September) will open with a new format as it goes fully virtual for 2020. Its theme 'From Crisis to Recovery' offers attendees the chance to explore the future of public services post-pandemic, and how technology will change the way in which governments operate, especially in light of a worldwide crisis.

Former UK Prime Minister and Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Tony Blair will be exploring how government can be reconfigured to better deliver for citizens post-COVID in the opening fireside chat. He joins a stellar lineup of European ministers, policy makers, startups and global government representatives sharing their country's approach to GovTech, including:

France's Minister for Public Transformation and Civil Service, Amélie de Montchalin ;

Minister for Public Transformation and Civil Service, ; UK's Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock ;

; Germany's Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn ;

Federal Minister of Health, ; Norway's Minister of Local Government and Modernisation, Nikolai Astrup ;

Minister of Local Government and Modernisation, ; France's Secretary of State for Digital and Telecommunications, Cédric O ;

Secretary of State for Digital and Telecommunications, ; The Netherlands' State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Raymond Knops ; and

State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, ; and Serbia's Director of the Public Administration Reform Team, Marta Arsovska Tomovska

Throughout this summit, free-to-attend sessions will dive into the transformative role of technology in Healthcare delivery, the Future of Work post-COVID, Track and Trace technology and Living with COVID – technology's role in adapting cities to the future.

These will be enhanced by a number of complimentary workshops including one hosted by Platinum Sponsor, FutureGov and one by Gold Sponsor, Adobe.

As part of the day's format, the 'PitchGovTech' competition will see innovative startups from across a range of public sector verticals (including health, transport, defence and security) showcase their solutions to COVID's challenges, in a live event, sponsored by Amazon Web Services

For more information and to register for a complimentary pass please visit www.govtechsummit.eu . For press passes, please click here .

The GovTech Summit is the world's leading GovTech event brand, bringing together the world's brightest innovators and policy-makers to re-think how government operates in a digital world, shaping the public services and markets of the future. The GovTech Summit 2020 is powered by a unique collaboration between PUBLIC and Unbound. Find out more at http://www.govtechsummit.eu

