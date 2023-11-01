The Fanion™ Kitchen Gadget Offers Relief From Irritating Onion-Cutting, Slicing, and Dicing Tears During Food Prep

2023's Must-have stocking stuffer for onion lovers is a cute and convenient kitchen tool that helps dissipate eye-irritating fumes when chopping onions, shallots, and peppers, and it launches in time for the holiday gift-giving season

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fanion, a small family business dedicated to innovations in kitchen gadgetry, has announced the official launch of their first product, The Fanion™ is a convenient, battery-powered kitchen fan that eliminates painful tears when chopping, cutting, slicing, and dicing onions and other eye-irritating vegetables like shallots and peppers by dispersing those devastating fumes away from our sensitive eyes. This cute kitchen direct-to-consumer product is now being sold on MyFanion.com for $29.95 and can be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.

For years, I suffered while cutting onions. I tried EVERYTHING – including all of those viral 'hacks' you see on Instagram and TikTok to stop those onion tears. The only thing that has worked for me is The Fanion™. Glenn Smith, Founder, The Fanion™ Post this Fanion - Onion cutting fan to help reduce tears

"Nobody wants to cry in the kitchen during food prep, which is a time for family bonding in our household," said Glenn Smith, the Founder of The Fanion™. "For years, I suffered while cutting onions. I tried EVERYTHING – including all of those viral 'hacks' you see on Instagram and TikTok to stop those onion tears. The only thing that has worked for me is The Fanion™," said Smith.

Key Features of The Fanion™ include:

-Cute and distinct onion-shaped body

-Low-volume operation

-Three-blade fan

-Four "flavors" to choose from: Red Onion, White Onion, Sweet Onion, and Yellow Onion

-Cordless to easily fit on countertops and in storage

"This small but mighty gadget is already a hit with onion lovers who have recognized it as a fun talking piece on the counter when not in use. It's a fantastic stocking stuffer," added Smith.

Onions have microscopic pods that release fumes like methionine and cystine when cut. Those fumes combine in the air to form a sulfuric acid that irritates the lacrimal glands that surround the eyes. The Fanion™ dissipates these chemicals by blowing the fumes away from the cutter before the sulfuric acid reaches the eyes.

"Many other methods to eliminate those dreaded onion tears are inconvenient and ineffective, or they destroy the taste and texture of the onion," said Smith. "We wanted a solution that was effective and straightforward, and most importantly, fun."

The Fanion™ is available for immediate purchase at myfanion.com and can be shipped anywhere in the continental United States. Order in early November and The Fanion™ can be a part of your Thanksgiving meal prep.

About Fanion™

The Fanion™ is the first onion-shaped, battery-powered countertop kitchen prep fan designed to help prevent those onion tears your eyes experience when cutting vegetables like onions, scallions, shallots, garlic, and peppers. Fanion™makes at-home meal prep a breeze.

For more information and influencer partnership opportunities, contact:

Glenn Smith

Founder, The Fanion™

admin@myfanion.com

(Phone)

Media Contact

Glenn Smith, Fanion, 470-210-6264, admin@myfanion.com, https://myfanion.com/products/fanion-battery-powered-personal-kitchen-fan

SOURCE Fanion