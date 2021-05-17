The Dignified Inclusion Of People With Disabilities Is The Main Focus Of A New European Strategy

"I don't see people as having disabilities or not – I see them as being good people or people devoid of human compassion. If we fail to make the investments required for children with special needs today, there will be tragic consequences in the future not only for Europe, but for the whole world." These were the words of Petar Mandjoukov, Ambassador of Goodwill of the Disability Movement in Bulgaria and recipient of the Order of Charity awarded by the U.S. Congress, expressing his high appreciation of the new EU Strategy for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2021-2030, presented on March 3 of this year https://ec.europa.eu/social/main.jsp?catId=738&langId=en&pubId=8376&furtherPubs=yes . The document opens the door to greater justice and more equal opportunities for people with psychosocial dysfunctions and mental problems by drawing the focus of the institutional efforts to their dignified inclusion in society. One of the causes to which the Bulgarian philanthropist and diplomat has dedicated himself; is the introduction of programmes for more tolerance and support of disabled people in the workplace.

For his generosity and altruism, Petar Mandjoukov received the well-deserved award of Ambassador of Goodwill of the Disability Movement in Bulgaria from the late Republican Congressman Jim Ramstad who was a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Mandjoukov also received an award on behalf of Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy. The prize was first established by his distinguished relative, the 35th American President J. F. Kennedy who, apart from being the first Goodwill Ambassador, Is also the patron of all initiatives within and outside the United States of America helping disadvantaged people in their battle with disabilities. Today, this cause is supported by Patrick J. Kennedy, who is fighting his own battle and has been very open about his personal struggle.

The humanistic and humanitarian work of Petar Mandjoukov has been the reason for the honorary 'Humanity' prize conferred upon him, as well as the Order of Gratitude for Charity awarded by the U.S. Congress. The name of the Bulgarian diplomat is included in the European Book of Golden Corporate Donors. In 2007, he was awarded the esteemed prize personally by Donna Steiger, Chairwoman of the Tribunal for Crimes against Humanity.

One of the largest humanitarian projects undertaken by Mr. Mandjoukov was the establishment of a department for work with children at the Integration Resource Centre for People with Disabilities in his home country and the regular supply of equipment and medications for the department. It employs a team of highly qualified psychologists, physicians, rehabilitators, and lawyers consulting more than 10,000 children with physical, mental and sensory disabilities, as well as their families. There are rehabilitation exercise programmes and art therapy programmes with drawing and dancing activities for the youngest children. According to numerous global humanitarian organizations, Mr. Mandjoukov is one of the few Eastern European entrepreneurs who actively endorse the national and municipal initiatives supporting children and adults with disabilities. Thanks to his compassion and understanding, these children are raised in their own homes and not at social institutions, which is crucial for their future integration in a work environment, as commented by various activists. As a sign of appreciation, the Bulgarian government named the newly established department after Mr. Mandjoukov. The social and healthcare workers admit that thanks to the invaluable financial support provided by the honourable Goodwill Ambassador, the Mental Studies Centre is able to help people with disabilities and prioritize the most vulnerable among them, such as children from low-income families.

