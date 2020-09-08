The Avocado Show Expands its Green Future with 19 New Franchise Locations Across UK & Europe

The Avocado Show is set to open new restaurants in Madrid, London and Paris in the coming months and has signed 19 franchise locations, with further UK and European expansion underway.

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avocado Show has unveiled plans to open restaurants in Madrid, London and Paris over the coming months and announced the signing of 19 new franchise locations across the UK and Europe.

The world's most talked about all-avocado restaurant brand has rapidly become a worldwide phenomenon – renowned for its signature "Pretty Healthy Food": visually stunning and delicious dishes made with love from sustainable avocados.

The avo-focused franchise's global expansion kicks off with a brand-new The Avocado Show restaurant at Calle Colmenares 13, 28004, in Madrid, opening in October.

Founded by Ron Simpson and Julien Zaal, The Avocado Show began with a simple mission: to bring joy to avocado lovers. They accomplished it by bringing the exquisite flavours of their favourite superfood to life, with each menu item styled like a little work of edible art for anyone to enjoy.

The first restaurant immediately went viral thanks to media coverage in over 60 countries, racking up hundreds of millions of views without a single advertisement, and attracting nearly 150,000 followers on Instagram.

As the fanbase grew, The Avocado Show launched a successful cookbook, merchandise collection, Hologram Menu app, its own Avocado Fries, and filmed a documentary about sustainability in its supply chain. The latter was created in collaboration with Nature's Pride – which provides the bulk of The Avocado Show's eat-ripe, 100% sustainably sourced avocados.

Triggered by unprecedented demand and franchise requests, expansion was all but certain. In 2018, The Avocado Show first ventured into international markets, opening its first franchise location in Brussels – laying the foundations for further expansion.

"We are very excited to work with such great partners and see our dream becoming a reality in these amazing new markets and are looking forward to establishing The Avocado Show globally as a socially responsible and profitable venture that will bring joy to avo lovers for years to come," says Ron Simpson, Founder of The Avocado Show.

