The Argentine Football Association presents T1Markets as its new Digital Sponsor

The President of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, said "Several years ago, we began this process leading the AFA and one of our main goals was to grow at a commercial level, create new revenues and ensure that our brand has a worldwide presence, hand in hand with business partners that support us in this process. We are very pleased to announce this new agreement in the Fintech industry, with the addition of T1Markets as one of the digital sponsors of the Argentine National Team. We will certainly develop a strategic and very productive alliance for both parties, which will definitely be enhanced by the success of our National Team in the last Copa América, which consolidates years of work and poses an even greater challenge for the upcoming 2022 World Cup."

Michael Andrew Paul, Executive Director of T1Markets, added: "There is a lot of talent in the soccer world, but what makes Argentina stand out is its commitment to moving forward and building its path to success. We believe that this success is the result of shared values: being professional, performing at our best and always seeking to improve. T1Markets embodies these values by adding more and more capabilities to its already thriving online trading platform, aiming to help its traders reach new trading heights. A quick look at our training center is enough to prove it, where you can find videos, e-books and online courses that will assist beginners in their professional trading journey."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1597234/T1Markets_Argentina_FA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1597236/T1Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE T1Markets