The 13th Dongzhi Ejiao Festival Held in Dong'e County, Shandong Province

DONG'E, China, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 22, the 13th Dongzhi Ejiao Festival was held in Ejiao's birthplace, Dong'e County, Shandong Province. It was sponsored by the Herbal Paste Branch of the China Association of Chinese Medicine, the Ejiao Specialty Committee of the China Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the National Engineering Research Center for Gelatin-based Traditional Chinese Medicine, and organized by the Shandong Ejiao Trade Association and the Dong-E-E-Jiao Co., Ltd. (DEEJ).

With the purpose of promoting the culture of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), spreading the concept of TCM-based health care, and facilitating the development of TCM health services, the event gathered experts from TCM, geriatrics and the gelatin industry to talk about the nutrition value of Ejiao as a tonic in winter.

At the launching ceremony, DEEJ released Yan Zhen Qing Ejiao Cubilose, a new instant Ejiao product. It is another ingenious invention by DEEJ after its successful Fresh Instant Ejiao. The Ejiao Cubilose has further extended DEEJ's instant product line, making it easier to take winter tonic.

During the event, DEEJ and Tianjin Research Institute for Advanced Equipment, Tsinghua University jointly signed a contract to build the Smart TCM Healthcare Project. DEEJ issued the Ejiao Quality Standards and the Declaration of Integrity, together with trade organizations and major R&D, production, operation testing organizations such as the China Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Ali Health, JD Health, and the National Engineering Research Center for Gelatin-based Traditional Chinese Medicine. The Ejiao Quality Standards and the Declaration of Integrity will further standardize the industry regulations and regulate the Ejiao market, thereby better ensuring the quality of Ejiao products, promoting the high-quality development of the Ejiao industry, and supporting the healthy development of the TCM industry.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=354719

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=354730

SOURCE Dong-E-E-Jiao Co., Ltd. (DEEJ)