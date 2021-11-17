The $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill is Lining Up to Be A Big Boon for Raw Materials & Power Companies

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Wall Street experts, government watchdogs and a vast array of articles on the recent passage of the $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill see that it will benefit companies across several industries. One such article by U.S. Global Investors said: "Although no single lawmaker got everything they wanted, we believe this bill is generally constructive news for the metals and mining industry, which will be tasked with supplying the critical minerals necessary to build and improve the nation's roads, bridges, ports, power grid and so much more. First let's look at what's in the bill. Some $517 billion will be deployed over 10 years, with roads, bridges and highways receiving the largest portion at $110 billion. According to the White House, the $40 billion set aside for bridges is the single largest bridge investment in the U.S. since the Eisenhower Administration. Passenger and freight rail projects come next at $66 billion, followed by power infrastructure and broadband infrastructure at $65 billion each. Water projects, public transit, airports and ports and waterways will also receive new funding, as will new electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and solar panel manufacturers. Applications for funding may not be approved for several more months, but already the spending package is being compared to past major infrastructure programs such as the transcontinental railroad and Interstate Highway System. That said, (we) believe this could be a catalyst for significantly higher prices for metals and other raw materials, meaning now may be the time to get exposure to the mining industry as well as refiners and manufacturers." Active Companies in the markets today include First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF), Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR).

U.S. Global Investors continued: "In a recent note to clients, Morgan Stanley analysts said the biggest recipient materials of a core infrastructure package would be cement, aggregates (sand and gravel) and finished steel products such as rebar. According to the bank's estimates, a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan would translate to incremental steel demand of 75 metric tons over 10 years. Although the infrastructure bill seeks to put the U.S. on track for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, there's really no substitute at the moment for cement and steel, the production of which emits great amounts of carbon into the atmosphere. In fact, a move to decarbonize inevitably means, paradoxically, that more metals must be produced through scaled-up mining… EVs require six times the amount of minerals on average, such as nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium, as traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles."

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF) BREAKING NEWS - First Tellurium Strategically Positioned to Benefit from President Biden's Passed Infrastructure Bill - Billions are Expected to be Invested in Solar Energy and Local Supply - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), suggests its two assets, the Klondike tellurium-silver-gold property in Sagauche County, Colorado and the polymetallic Deer Horn Property in Canada, could be key components in realizing President Biden's Bill. A substantial part of the Biden Infrastructure Bill is to further develop local supply of raw materials and rely less on imports from countries like China.

In a response to The Bill's passage, Biden said: "We will get America off the sidelines on manufacturing solar panels, wind farms, batteries, and electric vehicles to grow these supply chains, reward companies for paying good wages and for sourcing their materials from here in the United States."

President Biden wants to apply tax credits to encourage the use of solar power systems and batteries at homes, businesses and utilities. The administration also wants local governments to make it easier to obtain permits and build solar projects.

Tellurium's primary use is for manufacturing films essential to photovoltaic solar cells. When alloyed with other elements— such as cadmium—tellurium forms a compound that exhibits enhanced electrical conductivity. Therefore, a thin film can efficiently absorb sunlight and convert it into electricity.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, "The amount of sunlight that strikes the earth's surface in an hour and a half is enough to handle the entire world's energy consumption for a full year."

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) says business is booming and not about to stop anytime soon. SEIA reports that solar installations will likely double by 2023 and quadruple by 2030 from current levels. The solar market installed a record 19.2 GWdc of solar capacity in 2020, which was an increase of 43% from 2019. Solar ranked first in all generating technologies for the second year running.

"Governments globally are looking to lower their carbon footprint and Solar is leading the way. We anticipate an increased demand for Tellurium over the next decade," stated CEO Tyrone Docherty. "Tellurium was generally mined as a by-product of copper and gold, it is now our primary focus. Recently The Biden Administration released a blueprint showing how the nation could move towards producing almost half of its electricity from the Sun by 2050. It is our objective to help this necessity to become a reality through local resources." CONTINUED… Read this full release for First Tellurium Corp. at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-ftel/





Other recent developments in the markets include:





Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, recently announced that it has expanded its program with SPAN, the company that reinvented the electrical panel so homeowners can intelligently control and automate their energy consumption, to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and remove barriers for customers who want to electrify their homes and vehicles.

Many U.S. households are built with obsolete combination electrical panels, which often present significant challenges for customers interested in installing rooftop solar, home batteries, and electric vehicle chargers. Through the program, Sunrun is including SPAN home electrical panels as part of their home solar and battery offerings in select markets to drastically reduce installation hurdles when adopting on-site generation and other all-electric appliances.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, recently announced that it has agreed to acquire ClipperCreek. Based in Auburn, Calif., ClipperCreek offers electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial customers in the U.S. ClipperCreek has been a pioneer in the EV charging market since 2006 and has sold more than 110,000 Level 2 AC charging stations since its inception.

EV sales are expected to grow more than 40% annually in the U.S. over the next five years, creating a large and rapidly growing market. The increasing penetration of EVs has implications for home energy management, as households not only consume significantly more power with an EV, but also have a large battery that can be used for both backup and grid services. This acquisition extends Enphase leadership into home electrification by leveraging its power conversion and software platform to manage loads and resources within the home.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, recently announced the launch of its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) solution, enabling SunVault™ energy storage customers to get paid for allowing the utility to use stored energy during peak demand and contribute to a more stable power grid in their community.

During hours of peak energy demand, like a hot summer day when many air conditioning units turn on at the same time, utilities need additional resources to meet increased demand and simultaneous energy needs. VPPs can enable utilities to extract this energy from efficient, renewable energy resources like distributed solar and energy storage and disperse it among all grid-connected customers to create a more stable and sustainable source of power.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by First Tellurium Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com