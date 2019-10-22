Telenor Selects Fortinet to Deliver One of the Nordic Region’s First Secure SD-WAN Services

As organizations look to empower their users and drive digital initiatives throughout their offices, many are looking to optimize their WAN infrastructure and connectivity to maximize the performance and user experience for cloud-based applications. Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN solution enables Telenor to deliver an intelligent, secure, application-based mix of WAN technologies, including broadband and 4G/LTE, to meet their changing WAN and application needs. Current estimates show more than 40 percent of organizations are looking to pilot or adopt SD-WAN, hybrid WAN technologies by the end of 2019. According to Telenor, in Sweden alone there are more than 3,000 companies with at least 50 employees and three locations that, either now or in the near future, will need to evolve their WAN solution to deliver better and safer access to internal and external data and applications.

"Advanced security was a top priority for Telenor when it came to executing our vision for a secure, flexible and cost-effective SD-WAN managed service offering," said Tomas Flodin, product owner of SD-WAN at Telenor. "We chose Fortinet because they enable us to consolidate NGFW security and SD-WAN services into the same platform, giving us the peace of mind that we would have the level of visibility, control and security needed to effectively protect our customers' data and applications using our SD-WAN service."

Today's next-generation branch offices require the same functionality and are exposed to the same risks as the rest of the distributed network. Direct access to the internet and to the public cloud for IaaS and SaaS consumption significantly expand the potential attack surface of the branch, as does the growing proliferation of IoT and BYOD devices, creating multiple network edges beyond the WAN edge.

