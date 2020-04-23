TELEMATIC Awaits Patent From EPO for Touchless Payments on Public Transport

PRAGUE, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The company TELEMATIC has developed a patented technology of touchless payment for transport which allows ticket payment with any smartphone at point of payment at the entrance to a bus or underground while the phone is situated in a passenger´s pocket or his bag.

The technology is ready to a pilot use in real transport environment, in all kinds of city public transport including underground.

The technology is synergic and allows payments at parking lots, in car washes, for fuel at tank stations, driving on roads with fees (driving through a toll gate at speed 30 km/h), payments for entry into certain countries, in fast food restaurants (McDonald's, Pizza Hut, etc.), and control of elevators in hotels or large blocks of flats.

The system was professionally evaluated by the European Patent Office, and the patent is expected to be issued in August or September this year.

The company TELEMATIC is focused on new technologies and IT development in a transportation segment. Its solutions and improvements are based on knowledge of bank, IT and transport industries. Its mission is to provide the best functions of software SaaS (Software as Service) to companies which are willing to get the best for their customers.

During the current COVID-19 crisis, TELEMATIC believes that one way of the virus spreading in transportation is via payment readers where passengers insert their payment cards or mobile phones. The company hopes that this new technology can be practical and further curb the spread of viruses.

