TECLA Expands Operations; Now Offers Wide Suite of Services for Private Clients and Businesses in Norway

The financial landscape in Norway is changing, today more than ever. Government policies are reshaping in accordance with global economic events. Luckily, the reputed accounting firm TECLA is now expanding its outreach in the country, offering more finance-related services than ever for both individuals and organizations. Among the services that TECLA now offers is top-to-bottom assistance in setting up, buying and selling Norwegian businesses.

"We believe that Norway today holds more business opportunities than any other country in Europe," stated Lars Herman Lindkjølen, Chairman of TECLA. "And we are here to help anyone who wishes to seize these opportunities. True, the bureaucracy can be a bit intimidating, but we know all of the ins and outs of the Norwegian tax system. Our team of financial experts have the ability to make the process intuitive, simple and worry free - and that is a guarantee."

One of the most prominent services offered by TECLA today, which not many other firms manage to successfully offer, is guidance in the process of merging or setting up cooperations between companies and/or self-employed individuals. This process can become complex, but the experts at TECLA have all of the know-how and experience in the field to make it run smoothly.

"I could start talking about the wide and diverse plethora of services and benefits that we are able to provide, but that would take too much time," added Herman Lindkjølen. "What I recommend is for each person who is in need of assistance to visit our website and find all of the relevant information there. If you have an issue related to business and finance in Norway, we have a solution."

About TECLA

Established in 2010, TECLA Accounting Norway started out as a small accounting firm, helping employees maximize the tax benefits available in Norway. Through excellence in service, the company has managed to grow into the global leader that it is today. TECLA is headquartered in Norway and holds offices outside the country as well, and its team of skilled representatives is able to provide information in eight different languages . Among the services offered by the company, one can find tax returns for employees, accounting and payroll technologies for companies, receipts and invoices, and much more.

