TBEA Cloud Has Completed the Planning Scheme of the First "PV + Highway" Demonstration Project

"PV + Highway" is intended to integrate PV power generation technology with the highway system, to use the highways, shoulders, ramps, isolation zones and other own space in the highway system, as well as the space of building roofs, parking sheds, walls and other facilities in service area for arrangement and installation of PV power generation system. The clean energy generated will be applied to the lighting and ventilation facilities of bridges and tunnels, the power facilities in service areas and other highway systems or output to the grid system.

As people all know, with the goal of "peak carbon dioxide emissions" and "carbon neutrality", the PV industry has ushered in new development opportunities and challenges. By 2020, China's highway mileage has exceeded 150,000 kilometers. With the advent of the era of "5G + intelligent transportation" and the innovation of electric vehicles, intelligent charging piles, driverless technology in the field of transportation, the annual power consumption of the highway system will increase significantly, together with the original lighting and ventilation facilities of bridges and tunnels, and power facilities in service areas, PV power generation will have sufficient space for consumption. Typical demonstration, featured in power generation and environmental protection.

The project is a good solution to the single power supply structure of the power grid in remote areas of the highway system, and will be the best way to supplement the power supply in local service areas. At the same time, in addition to meeting the demand for electricity in the service area, combined with the attributes of the service area as a transportation infrastructure also maximizes the aesthetics of the PV project. In addition, combined with the Owner's requirement to create the "PV + transportation" project of demonstration significance along the highways in China, the project design plan is to use the current domestic and international advanced PV power generation design concept, which integrates the road PV, sidewalk of modular PV tiles, slope PV, PV sound barrier, roof PV, central barrier PV and other forms of application in one. After completion, the project will become one of the more advanced and perfect "PV + transportation" projects along the highway and even in the highway system in China, which is of advanced demonstration significance and will play a positive role in promoting the combination of PV power generation technology and transportation infrastructures. TBEA Sunoasis drives business innovation with advanced technology, and has built a digital design platform integrating digital wind resource assessment, digital engineering design and 3D transmission line design, which can realize the whole life cycle design management of wind farms, issue 3D digital design solutions for wind power and photovoltaic that meet domestic and international design standards and handover standards, as well as 3D design solutions for 35kV collector lines of domestic wind farms and transmission lines of 220kV and below of the national grid, and has achieved a cumulative design capacity of over 16GW for projects in the new energy industry.

