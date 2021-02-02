Taiwanese firms join global players in participating in the ESG revolution

To give businesses and investors a better understanding of this new trend, Taiwan's financial weekly magazine Business Today held its inaugural ESG Sustainability International Summit (Taiwan) on January 26. Besides inviting well-known players in the ESG field, among them, WIN Semiconductors Corp. (3105.TW), Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd. (EMC) (2603.TW), China Steel Corp. (CSC) (2002.TW), Bank SinoPac, Delta Electronics, Inc. (DELTA) (2308.TW) and United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) (2303.TW), to share how they have made ESG a key factor in the decision-making when it comes to investments, PwC Taiwan and Cathay Securities Investment Trust were also on hand to give opinions from a capital markets perspective. For the first time, attendees were able to directly exchange opinions with international rating agency MSCI and leading corporate governance solutions provider ISS Corporate Solutions.