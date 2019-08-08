SweeGen's non-GMO Reb M Stevia Leaf Sweetener Approved in Singapore

Food and Drink manufacturers' answer to Singapore's proposed "Sugar Tax"

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SweeGen, Inc., a nature-based sweetener company, announced the Singapore Food Agency has added SweeGen's Reb M Stevia Leaf Sweetener to the list of permitted food additives.

SweeGen's Reb M is a non-caloric stevia sweetener that provides sweetness with a clean, sugar-like taste and now enables food and beverage manufacturers to reduce sugar, without sacrificing taste.

This approval comes at a time when Singapore is considering a "sugar tax" hoping to change the behaviors of consumers and manufacturers on reducing sugar-based products. Earlier this year, Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) proposed multiple measures potentially impacting the food and beverage sectors including banning the sale of higher sugar drinks and imposing a tax on sugar-based drinks.

SweeGen's unique production starts with the stevia leaf and uses a patented bioconversion process to achieve high purity, clean-tasting Reb M. This process enabled SweeGen to obtain the Non-GMO Project verification for Reb M, which was commercialized in 2017 and has been approved in many regions around the world.

"We are excited to introduce our non-GMO Reb M stevia leaf sweetener to food and beverage manufacturers in Singapore," said Lewis Tessarolo, senior director of business development Asia Pacific, SweeGen. "Consumer demand for zero and reduced-sugar products is on the rise globally, and our non-GMO Reb M provides a solution to manufacturers."

Reb M, together with Reb D and e+ is part of SweeGen's non-GMO stevia sweetener portfolio. Consumer demand for zero and reduced-sugar products is on the rise globally, and nature-based stevia sweeteners provide a great tasting alternative to sugar and artificial sweeteners.

About SweeGen

SweeGen, Inc. is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non- caloric sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information please contact info@sweegen.com and visit SweeGen's website, www.sweegen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Reb M stevia leaf sweetener. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of SweeGen, Inc.

Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of SweeGen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. SweeGen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

