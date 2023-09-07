STAUD AND WRANGLER® BLEND CALIFORNIA COOL AND WESTERN HERITAGE IN NEW PREMIUM DENIM COLLABORATION

Collection Combines Iconic Western Archives with a Modern Aesthetic Designed to Make a Statement

LOS ANGELES and GREENSBORO, N.C., Sep. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STAUD, the Los Angeles-based fashion brand, announces its collaboration with Wrangler® , the legendary global jeanswear brand. This partnership marks a union of two American fashion industry leaders, combining STAUD's modern California aesthetic with Wrangler's deep-rooted authority in denim and the authentic western lifestyle.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9195951-staud-and-wrangler-new-denim-collaboration/

STAUD AND WRANGLER®

The STAUD + Wrangler collaboration reimagines traditional denim with a fresh perspective. Drawing inspiration from vintage Wrangler ads and Sarah Staudinger's favorite, well-worn pair of Wrangler jeans, the collection emphasizes classic denim construction with STAUD's feminine designs to deliver a thoughtfully curated collection that effortlessly blends classic Americana-style with contemporary design features and looks.

"We are beyond excited to partner with Wrangler for this collection," said Sarah 'Staud' Staudinger, Co-founder and Creative Director of STAUD. "Wrangler's heritage in denim aligns with our brand ethos of creating pieces that are timeless while feeling fresh. Together, we have created a collection that combines Wrangler's iconic styles and infuses them with our DNA."

With STAUD's classic yet modern appeal and Wrangler's legacy of quality and authentic western and western-inspired denim, the collection brings an array of elevated essentials in two distinct washes to mix and match for endless combinations. The 8-piece collection features silhouettes and finishes that demand attention, from a flared Bikini Jean and its matching Jean Bikini Top to a pencil skirt and a chambray western shirt lengthened into a dress.

"The overall style versatility and uniquely designed pieces within this collaboration represents the best of both brands and presents today's fashion seekers with a powerful blend of classic looks and original fits," says Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing for Wrangler. "We have co-authored a collection that is well-timed with how denim is currently showing up as a central element in fashion and self-expression."

The limited STAUD + Wrangler collaboration is available for purchase online at staud.clothing and wrangler.com , as well as in STAUD stores. Prices range from 120 - 365 euros.

ABOUT STAUD: In 2015, Sarah 'Staud' Staudinger and George Augusto co-founded the LA-based lifestyle brand STAUD upon the idea that fashion shouldn't just empower women — it should be accessible, too. At the heart of STAUD is design. Crafted at the intersection of timeless classics and perfected novelty, STAUD offers a collection to the modern woman who appreciates both. With an emphasis on originality and joy through the lens of elevated discovery, each season is a detailed narrative speaking to our wardrobe aspirations. If fashion is a never-ending pursuit of style, then STAUD is what happens after you've found it.

ABOUT WRANGLER®:

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit wrangler.com.

