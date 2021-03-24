Statement From Dr Moncef Slaoui
24 Mar, 2021, 21:34 GMT
LONDON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The statement below is from Dr Moncef Slaoui in response to the announcement by GlaxoSmithKline plc today 24 March 2021.
It is with deep regret that I acknowledge today's statement from GlaxoSmithKline plc regarding my termination as Chair of the Galvani Board of Directors.
I have the utmost respect for my colleagues and feel terrible that my actions have put a former colleague in an uncomfortable situation.
I would like to apologise unreservedly to the employee concerned and I am deeply sorry for any distress caused.
I would also like to apologise to my wife and family for the pain this is causing.
I will work hard to redeem myself with all those that this situation has impacted.
I am taking a leave of absence from my current professional responsibilities effective immediately, to focus on my family.
Dr Moncef Slaoui
