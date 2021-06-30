Statehub Launches Kubernetes Stateful App Mobility Service

Statehub's fully managed app mobility service, in private beta, enables easy deployment and management of stateful Kubernetes applications

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Statehub (previously known as Replix.io ), the pioneer in stateful Kubernetes management, announced today the launch of a fully managed app mobility platform that enables companies to easily deploy and manage stateful Kubernetes applications. The platform is initially launching in private beta with a wide release to follow. Additionally, the company went through a recent rebrand process which included a name change from Replix to Statehub.

Stateful Kubernetes applications do not have the same adoption rate as stateless deployments due to its requirement of storage, networking and replication which are complicated to deploy and maintain. Without them, the application's scalability, resiliency, and mobility options are limited.

"Data should be referred to as a utility – just like electricity. You don't need to deploy and manage an electric grid just to power your kettle," said Cyril Plisko, CTO and Co-founder at Statehub. "The same should be applicable to data, it should be available wherever and whenever you need it. With Statehub we have created just that experience and leveled the playing field between stateful and stateless Kubernetes deployments."

Statehub's platform solves Kubernetes stateful mobility issues by deploying an infrastructure-as-a-code (IaaC) solution, pre-configured with storage, replication, and networking, completely agnostic to the public cloud infrastructure being utilized. This enables full application mobility, giving companies the freedom to choose cloud providers according to their operational or financial needs. The managed service does this by enabling data-rich containerized applications to have access to dynamically provisioned synced data across public clouds for a seamless mobility process.

"Kubernetes has long been the de facto deployment method for stateless applications, however, stateful applications have not enjoyed the same level of mobility and operational flexibility as their counterparts. Statehub is disrupting the cloud market by changing the way companies use Kubernetes," said Avi Shillo, Co-founder & CEO of Statehub.

"MizMaa sees Statehub's true potential to unleash the strategic movement of companies to public clouds. With its technology, Statehub allows the 'Data to follow the application' - enabling multi-cloud resiliency, and removing the fear of vendor lock-in, both of which are key to massive cloud adoption," said Catherine K.C Leung, Founder & Partner at MizMaa VC.

Statehub provides a fully managed app mobility platform that enables companies to easily deploy and manage stateful Kubernetes applications by replicating data in real-time across vast geographical locations, making data stateful application mobility quick, flexible, and easy. Statehub enables databases and other digital assets to move seamlessly with Zero RPO. The company was founded by Avi Shillo, Cyril Plisko, and Sam Genzel, with its HQ in Tel Aviv.

