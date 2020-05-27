Sports Index Announce Deal With Betfair Exchange Ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League Season

LONDON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The software based investment company have predicted that clients will trade over £500 million during the Premier League 2020/21.

Sports Index have been gaining market share in the Sports Investment market due to their patented trading algorithms that have allowed clients to benefit from sporting events around the world since 1991.

Sports Index are only going to become bigger due to the huge news out of the US last year as the Supreme Court ruled that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) is unconstitutional, changing the future of sports betting in the United States. Before this ruling it was illegal to gamble in the United States except in certain states and cities such as Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Sports Index are on course to become the first Sports Trading company to benefit from this ruling as they have announced plans that will see them partner with some newly established Sport Exchanges in the US and the UK in order to get the best possible prices on trades for their clients at Sports Index.

Further Acquisitions Planned

This deal has given www.sportsindex.io (Sporting Group) an opportunity to further dominate the Sports Trading Market and is now firmly positioned as the nearest competitor to the United States.

With plans already in place to acquire other rival Trading Software Development companies over the course of the next 12 months we are certain to see Sport Index dominating the broadsheets.

Sports Index Technical Director Mr Jamie Adams praised Betfair for the professionalism and dedication they had displayed during the past four years, adding that existing investors of both companies are set to achieve dividends of 19.68% and 23.32%.

Mr Adams also pledged to reward investors for their loyalty over the years, with additional capital growth being awarded to all initial investors at Sports Index.

