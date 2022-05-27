So Soul to Light up the Disposable Vape Future at Vaper Expo UK

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- So Soul, a fast-growing disposable vape brand showcased its stylish, subtle-flavored vaping products X7000, XS600 and Y650, as well as a wide range of cutting-edge vaporizer products in the Europe's biggest vaping event 'The Vaper Expo UK', held at Birmingham-NEC from May 27 to 29. At the show, So Soul discussed with global industry partners and vaping fans on topics including utmost product reliability and safety, optimized flavors and vaping experience, and commitment of compliance, with a focus on business and social value to light up a bright future of the disposable e-cigarette industry.

So Soul XS600 and Y650 are All About Style and Substance

So Soul XS600 and Y650 series are loved by fans for their crystal clear appearance, smooth touch feelings and the pixel style design reminding an artistic fun.

XS600 and Y650 provide 600 puffs and 650 puffs and satisfy lovers with multiple tastes including Blue Sour Raspberry, Kiwi Passionfruit Guava, Apple Peach, Cherry Ice, Strawberry Ice, Watermelon Ice, Raspberry Sherbet, Gape, etc.

The combination of both style and substance in products and the optimization of product ingredients have made So Soul disposable devices become fast popular among users in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia and other regions in the world.

Who is So Soul?

Established in 2021, So Soul has rapidly risen through disposable e-cigarette products, which have been widely acclaimed globally in a short period of time. As a high-tech enterprise integrating product R&D, production as well as brand operation, So Soul envisions a world where people have easy access to affordable, safe, and effective alternatives to traditional cigarettes. We want to help make this vision a reality by providing our customers with products that are not only stylish but also cutting-edge.

Empowered by our own research and development laboratory, our team of experts are constantly striving to develop new and innovative ways to improve the vaping experience.

Currently, So Soul's products are sold globally in North America, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please visit https://sosoulvape.com.

Connect with So Soul on Twitter at @SoSoul_Official, on Instagram at@ SoSoul_official and on YouTube at So Soul Vape - YouTube

