Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum held in Xiamen to boost information exchange

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum (SRMF), hosted by the People's Government of Fujian Province, kicked off on September 7 in Xiamen. Under the theme of "sharing prosperity through cooperation and connectivity", the forum brought together hundreds of participants from several countries including China, Egypt, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Serbia and so on.

The two-day forum aims to promote the connectivity of maritime transport along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. It also aims to enhance the exchange and cooperation within the port and shipping industries related to the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and to improve the liberalization and facilitation of investment and trade.

During the forum, government officials and representatives of various international organizations actively introduced their experience of developing 21st Century Silk Road Maritime.



The forum focused on achieving shared prosperity through enhancing cooperation and promoting connectivity. Experts from different organizations believed that the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road could bring opportunities to all countries and districts along the Belt and Road.



Data showed that the Silk Road Maritime transport alliance is supported by more than 100 logistics enterprises of ports and airlines. By the end of August 2019, 50 Silk Road Maritime transport routes have been operated 1,092 times.



Meanwhile, experts called upon more countries and social efforts' participation and deeper commitment in terms of policy exchanges, dialogues and complementary cooperation.



As an important outcome of the forum, Blue Paper on the Construction of Silk Road Maritime (2019), focusing on international cooperation on building silk road maritime, was issued by China Economic Information Service during the forum.



The Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum (SRMF) was hosted by the People's Government of Fujian Province from September 7 to September 8, co-advised by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China, General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, and co-supported by International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of the

People's Republic of China, China Waterborne Transport Research Institute, China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited, China Ports & Harbors Association, International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), Hong Kong Container Terminal Operators Association.



SOURCE The People's Government of Fujian Province