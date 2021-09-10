SHVO Announces First West Coast Residences Collaboration With Mandarin Oriental At 9200 Wilshire In Beverly Hills

Luxury condominiums will be first Mandarin Oriental Residences-only project on the West Coast

World-renowned, Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud will create a ground floor dining destination, and the area's first private rooftop pool deck lounge, exclusive to Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills owners

1508 London will make its U.S. debut as the property's interior designer

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SHVO, the luxury real estate development and investment firm, today announces plans for the first new condominium to be constructed in Beverly Hills in a decade, Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard. The project is financed through a joint venture between SHVO and Deutsche Finance America. SHVO is also developing the Mandarin Oriental Residences at 685 Fifth Avenue in New York.

The property will be Mandarin Oriental's first West Coast residential location and the brand's first standalone residential concept to open in the United States. Located steps away from the "Golden Triangle" of Beverly Hills, the 323,000-square-foot development will bring several beloved world-renowned brands to the West Coast - and together - for the first time, creating a new paradigm in luxury condominium living.

SHVO has developed a forward-thinking best-in-class offering with residents having access to hotel-inspired living, encompassing the legendary amenities and five-star service of a Mandarin Oriental, with the added security and privacy of a residential only building.

Residents will enjoy the ultimate convenience of a private porte-cochere with valet parking, a dedicated concierge team, and private amenities including a library, lounge, and dedicated space for meetings. An expansive rooftop sanctuary will feature a sun-drenched pool, wellness and state of the art fitness center, and indoor-outdoor yoga and meditation spaces.

Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud will also be making his West Coast debut at the property, operating a private rooftop pool service and lounge and exclusive in-home dining experiences for owners. Boulud will also open a restaurant at the base of the building, open to the public and designed by Marc Ange.

Luxury design studio 1508 London has overseen the interior design of the 54 luxurious residences, all featuring outdoor space, in its first U.S. assignment. A selection of exquisitely curated furniture by 1508 London and complete hotel accessory packages curated by Mandarin Oriental, including Frette sheets and George Jensen silver, will be available to those seeking the ultimate convenience of a white glove, turnkey residences.

The lush landscaping at the property, which includes the Palm Courtyard, is designed by renowned Swiss landscape designer Enzo Enea, seamlessly merging Asian influences inspired by Mandarin Oriental with relaxed Southern California living. Select residences will also feature an interior Bonsai Garden by Enea.

"In partnership with Mandarin Oriental, we are creating one of the most exclusive residential properties in the heart of Beverly Hills, bringing together several of the world's most coveted brands and partners to create a new standard of luxury living," said Michael Shvo, Founder, Chairman and CEO of SHVO. "Having been a frequent guest at Mandarin Oriental properties globally, I appreciate and value their services, amenities and high attention to detail they bring to the guest experience. I'm thrilled to be able to offer the Mandarin Oriental experience exclusively to owners in a boutique residential setting both in Beverly Hills and on New York City's Fifth Avenue."

"We are delighted to partner again with SHVO on our first Residences project on the West Coast and look forward to extending Mandarin Oriental's brand and exemplary service to this desirable destination. The Residences will offer owners an exceptional lifestyle in a prestigious location, close to Rodeo Drive's renowned shopping and entertainment choices," said James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with best-in-class partners like SHVO," said Chef Daniel Boulud. "As my first West Coast outpost, this project is unique in its intimate scale and superior quality residences. I'm looking forward to creating a casual and elegant dining experience, inspired by the rich culinary lifestyle of California."

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills has begun pre-selling with closings expected in 2022. For further information, please contact The Agency at 310.929.9200 or visit mo-residencesbeverlyhills.com.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 35 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group. Visit mandarinoriental.com .

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of the Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com .

About SHVO

SHVO is a real estate development and investment firm built on the vision of Founder and CEO, Michael Shvo, to create culture-defining experiences in iconic properties.

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago, SHVO owns and operates a national portfolio with more than $8 billion in assets under management with more than 4.5 million square feet across industry sectors, including commercial office and retail, hospitality, and luxury residential assets.

The firm's selective portfolio of architecturally significant properties, from innovative ground up new developments to revitalized landmarks that define skylines in the world's leading cities, includes the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, The Raleigh Hotel in Miami Beach, 333 South Wabash Avenue also known as, "The Big Red," in Chicago, Mandarin Oriental Residences at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue in New York City and the AMAN New York Hotel and Residences at the Crown Building.

Renowned and trusted for its expertise, SHVO is fully integrated with highly diversified industry experience in every aspect of acquisitions, finance, development, design, sales, leasing, property management, hospitality, and sustainability.

For more information visit www.shvo.com .

About Deutsche Finance

Deutsche Finance America is part of Deutsche Finance Group, a leading global investment management firm active since 2005 with over $9.9 billion of assets under management and investments in over 47 global markets. With 120 employees and offices in Munich (global headquarters), London, Denver (US headquarters), Zurich, Madrid and Luxembourg, Deutsche Finance Group specializes in private market investments in real estate and infrastructure. Deutsche Finance Group is privately owned and individual companies in the group are regulated by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany, BaFin. www.dfamerica.com

