Shortlyst and RecAlliance Join Forces to Provide a Cutting-Edge Recruitment Solution in Australia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recruitment landscape in Australia is about to experience a transformative shift as two industry leaders, Shortlyst and RecAlliance, unite in a strategic partnership. This powerful alliance aims to deliver a comprehensive recruitment solution that leverages cutting-edge technology and provides valuable services to recruitment agencies across Australia.

Australia has emerged as an enticing market for recruitment due to several key factors. The country's robust economy, a diverse range of industries, and skilled workforce provide a fertile ground for recruiters in search of top-tier talent. By entering the Australian market, Shortlyst aims to tap into this promising landscape and equip recruiters with the tools and services they need to excel in talent acquisition.

Shortlyst is a game-changer in the world of recruitment, catering to companies of all sizes. At its core, Shortlyst offers recruiters a robust and accurate candidate database, featuring over 650 million global candidate profiles and their contact information. The platform's standout feature is its automation capabilities, which empower recruiters to streamline candidate engagement and avoid duplicate outreach among team members. Additionally, Shortlyst facilitates a two-way ATS sync, significantly reducing the time spent on administrative tasks.

RecAlliance, on the other hand, is a highly regarded buying group exclusively designed for recruitment agencies. The primary objective of RecAlliance is to help its members increase revenue, enhance productivity, and improve their bottom line.

The partnership between Shortlyst and RecAlliance creates a mutually beneficial collaboration that brings advantages to both entities. Shortlyst gains access to RecAlliance's extensive network of recruitment agencies, expanding its reach and customer base. Simultaneously, RecAlliance members benefit from exclusive access to Shortlyst's cutting-edge data integration, search functionality, and automation tools.

Moreover, RecAlliance has secured discounted access to Shortlyst's advanced recruitment solutions , allowing members to take advantage of state-of-the-art recruitment technologies at a more affordable price.

Together, Shortlyst and RecAlliance offer a comprehensive recruitment solution that empowers agencies to streamline their operations, increase productivity, and achieve exceptional results. As the partnership unfolds, the recruitment industry in Australia can anticipate a new era of efficiency and innovation.

