Series of Cultural Activities under “Culture of China, Charm of Jilin” Launched in Moscow

As a significant part, an exhibition themed the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia will last for a week. The exhibition is divided into three sections, showing the humanity, ecology and society beauty of Jilin, and tells the authentic story of Jilin to Russian audience.

According to Hanhui Zhang, Chinese ambassador to Russia, this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. This event will further deepen cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two countries and build a closer tie between the two peoples.

Yugang Shi, member of the Standing Committee of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee and head of the Publicity Department, said he hoped the event would promote the cooperation and development in the two countris, and promote mutual understanding and trust between the two peoples.

According to Ivan Melnikov, First Vice Chairman of the State Duma, this event is of great significance to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, to promote cultural exchanges and cooperation, and to reinforce our friendship.

According to Galina Kulikova, First Vice Chairman of Russia-China Friendship, Jilin Province is playing a key role in Russia-China cooperation. People from the two countries share a lot of similarities.

The event has attracted extensive attention in Russian. Representatives of the local governments of Moscow, Irkutsk, Ulyanovsk and Orenburg, as well as friends from all walks of life attended the opening ceremony.

In the following days, there will be more activities and events, such as an orchestra performance Red Sorghum, film panorama, photo exhibition, exhibition of intangible cultural heritage works and more activities related to Jilin culture.

This is the fourth time Jilin Province carries out cultural activities in Russia. From 26 September, it would be continued in Nursultan, Kazakhstan to share more Jilin stories.

SOURCE the People's Government of Jilin Province