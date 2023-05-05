Sensible Hot Dogs Announces New Director and Corporate Secretary

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2023 /Prnewswire/ -- Sensible Hot Dogs (NEO: HOTD) (FSE: OX4) (the "Company"), an innovative plant-based hot dog company focused on changing the playing field around America's street food, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Balaghi, the Company's CEO, as a director of the Company, and Lindsay Hamelin as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Shawn brings over 20 years of experience in the capital markets industry globally, holding key roles in finance, corporate development, and strategic planning. Previously, he has served as the CEO and CFO for several publicly listed companies and has worked closely with some of the largest independent auditing firms in Canada and the US. Shawn has raised over $300 Million in funding for several start-ups and has led them to public listings in Canada, the US, and Germany. Shawn has been the President, Director & Co-Founder of RED Bioscience since July 2020, the President of Thrive California Industries Inc. since March 2018, and performing investor relations services for Northern Lights Resources Inc. since December 2020.

Lindsay has 17 years experience as a self-employed consultant and working in leading Canadian law firms. During her career, she has focused on securities and corporate finance and assists with managing and orchestrating public company requirements with a focus on the CSE, TSXV and TSX stock exchanges, as well as listings on the OTC Markets.

The Company also announces that Dustin Merritt has resigned as the Corporate Secretary of the Company and Ralph Olson has resigned as a director and officer of the Company. The Company wishes them both well in their future endeavors.

About Sensible Hot Dogs

Sensible Meats Inc., dba Sensible Hot Dogs, is an innovative hot dog company focused on changing the playing field around America's street food. The Company's goal is to transform the consumer experience of plant-based eating and to prove that tasty foods can also come from less processed, natural ingredients. Sensible is going above and beyond the impossible to deliver the world's tastiest, healthiest, and smartest hot dog.

