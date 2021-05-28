Second Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia to be Held in Qingdao, Discussing “Health for All”.

The Forum is expected to bring together 1,500 in-person participants and an online audience of 100 million, with the aim of fostering global cooperation for a brighter and healthier future.

This year's conference will discuss some of the biggest and most pressing health-related topics facing the world today, with focus on three areas: Universal Health Coverage, Innovation for Health, and Health in All Policies. The Forum's 4-day agenda will include an opening ceremony, two general meetings, 33 sub-forums and 15 events.

Key sub-forums include:

Health in All Policies - 2021 Forum on UN Sustainable Development Goals

Universal Health Coverage - Non-communicable Diseases: Prospects for Prevention and Control in the Context of a Global Pandemic

Universal Health Coverage - Viral Hepatitis Elimination Initiative

Universal Health Coverage - Sino-Japan Health Forum in the New Era - Human Health, Earth Health

Innovation for Health - Healthcare Leaders' Summit

Universal Health Coverage - Healthy City - Shuozhou in Action

In addition, a three-session Chinese Medicine Health Forum will explore the medical value of traditional Chinese medicine and its holistic approach to treating a wide range of illnesses. Other highlights include an in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Industry Investment Salon and a concluding press conference to recap the spirited discussions and new projects spearheaded over the course of the Global Health Forum.

Running alongside the Global Health Forum will be the Global Health Expo, which includes a One Belt, One Road: Traditional Chinese Medicine to the World exhibition, an international pavilion area for global organizations and embassies, provincial and municipal delegation exhibitions, and a pharmaceutical innovation zone.

Moreover, promotional events will be held for United Nations procurement and international collaboration projects, government initiatives, and private enterprise product launches. Tours will also be organized for the presidium, media, embassies and consulates to allow more in-depth exploration of the expo's many exhibitions.

The Global Health Forum is the first professional forum established by the BFA outside of its annual conference and is China's pre-eminent international conference in the field of health. It serves as a comprehensive and authoritative platform for high-level dialogue and practical cooperation, focusing specifically on health and its related areas, connecting governments with the business community and academia.

The conference is co-hosted by the BFA and the People's Government of Shandong Province, and is co-organized by the BFA's Global Health Forum Organizing Committee, the Qingdao Municipal Government, and the Qingdao West Coast New District Management Committee.

Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia, initiated in 2018 to build a comprehensive platform with high representativeness and authoritativeness in the health field for high-end dialogues and practical cooperation that integrates governments, businesses and higher education institutions based on its features and advantages. Committed to pooling wisdom of the entire industry and promoting interdisciplinary collaboration, it focuses on the frontiers and cross-border integration trends of the big health industry.

