Save Money, Lose Weight and Feel Great -- Navigate Dry January with Clear Minds Hypnotherapy

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who have ever been tempted to take a break from the booze for Dry January, Clear Minds Hypnotherapy have a handy solution. Not only are they offering readers 10% off their Dry January Challenge Package , but they have also developed a helpful guide.

Their 'Guide to Completing Dry January' is completely free and is a comprehensive look at the benefits of giving up alcohol for just 30 days, along with some handy tips and advice.

This year more people than ever are taking up the Dry January challenge, with 24% of adults in England and Scotland * regularly drinking over the low-risk guidelines. But studies have shown that those who stop drinking for just 30 days can lose up to 40% of their liver fat and up to 3kg in weight.

"Our Alcohol Reduction Hypnotherapies are some of our most popular options," Brandon Ord, Director of Clear Minds Hypnotherapy explains. "With this in mind, we wanted to give those taking part in Dry January as much help as possible, with our most successful therapies all included in one helpful package. This year, we've also produced a downloadable guide that is free to everyone. It's our way of encouraging all who want to reduce their alcohol consumption."

Of those who have taken on the Dry January challenge in the past, 86% of people reported they saved money, 70% had better sleep and 66% reported noticeably more energy. Not only this, but a massive 91% of people claimed to be much happier, with 53% able to lose weight and 81% finding themselves to be less anxious.

"Our Dry January Package can be used year-round, not just in January," says Brandon, "and 95% of people complete Dry January with our help. This year, we'd like to go even further and help even more people change their relationship with alcohol."

To get 10% off the Dry January Hypnotherapy Package and access your FREE 'Guide to Completing Dry January' simply visit clearmindshypnotherapy.com.

*Statistic from Alcohol Change UK

