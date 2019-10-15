Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property Seizes Computer Stores That Violate IP Rights With the Participation of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and the General Directorate of Public Security

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property has carried out an extensive inspection campaign aimed at seizing computer stores which violate intellectual property rights, specifically the copyright protection Law recently.

SAIP pointed out that the seizures focused on desktop computers, laptops, storage devices of various kinds and computer programs loaded with works that violate intellectual property systems, as it seeks to seizure and reduce them to motivate service providers to provide the appropriate needs of individual consumers and raise the level of service to them.

Based on the functions and competencies transferred to the Authority in accordance with its Regulation, SAIP has previously warned against the promotion or sale of any product that violate intellectual property rights, or any action contrary to intellectual property regulations, and set out the statutory penalties for such violations. Affirming that it will not tolerate the application of penalties in this regard, to effectively enforce intellectual property rights, especially regarding the field of software, literary and artistic works, and trademarks. The enforcement phase of respecting intellectual property rights follows several awareness-raising campaigns carried out by the Authority in partnership with relevant authorities to raise awareness of respecting intellectual property rights and the penalties stipulated in the regulations.

Complementing SAIP's ongoing efforts to protect intellectual property rights, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and the General Directorate of Public Security, the campaign resulted in uncovering some computer stores in Riyadh, which have been found to use computer programs that violate intellectual property rights, which are prohibited from being exploited or promoted in any form. The illegal devices were seized to implement appropriate penalties, in order to reduce the spread of this kind of violations suffered by the whole world.

SAIP stressed that it will not tolerate any violation of laws and regulations regarding IPR violation. SAIP also called on citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia to respect intellectual property rights by promptly reporting such violations by visiting SAIP's official social media channels: @saipksa, email at Saip@Saip.gov.sa , or call its direct customer service number at 920000667.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011056/SAIP4.jpg

SOURCE The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property

