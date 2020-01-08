Saudi Arabia Extends Visa Policy to Welcome More Visitors from Around the World

‏RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ‏The Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH) today announced that visitors can now use existing UK, US, and Schengen area country visas to obtain Saudi Arabia visitor visas at airport arrivals regardless of their citizenship.

‏Visitors intending to benefit from the new regulation must have previously used the visa to travel to any one of these countries before entering Saudi Arabia.

The policy builds on the Kingdom's historic visa launch in September 2019.

Currently, citizens from 49 countries are eligible to apply for an e-Visa online or get a Visa of arrival into Saudi Arabia. The tourist visa allows for a stay of up to 3 months per entry, with visitors able to spend 90 days a year in Saudi Arabia. The visa is valid for one year, with multiple entries.

This is the latest step taken by Saudi Arabia to open its doors to tourists from different countries of the world.

Electronic online visa applications will not be affected.

