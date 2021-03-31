S.P. Hinduja Banque Privée Adds Two New ESG-Compliant Funds

GENEVA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S.P. Hinduja Banque Privée today announced the creation of two new funds designed to allow investors to help the planet while also getting superior returns.

The bank is now offering the SPH Digest Portfolio and the SPH Climate Action Portfolio. The funds are among a growing number of climate-action and ESG-compliant portfolios available to bank clients.

"Creating value by respecting the conscious development of human society and the natural world in which we exist is the only way to create true and lasting value," said Karam Hinduja, CEO of S.P. Hinduja Banque Privée.

The Digest Portfolio includes stocks in communication services, consumer staples, materials, utilities, selected industrials, and information technology. It does not invest in Thermal coal, oil and gas, controversial weapons, adult entertainment, gambling, tobacco, alcohol, or nuclear energy.

The Climate Action Portfolio focuses on stocks that are part of the global battle against climate change. Its stocks focus on alternative energy, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, "green" real estate, and sustainable water.

These two new funds join the SPH Global ESG Portfolio, which launched Sept. 1, 2020. That fund, which has a similar sustainability mandate to the two newer funds, has exceeded the return of the benchmark MSCI World ESG Screened Index. SPH Global ESG Portfolio beat its benchmark by 0.6 percentage points. Its inception-to-date performance of 15.2% compares to the MSCI Global ESG Screened's performance of 14.6% as of 29 March 2021.

"Accelerating climate change and shifting socio-economic drivers demand inclusion of ESG factors in portfolio management," Hinduja said. "Our investment process integrates ESG and sustainability components and combines them with in-depth fundamental analysis with the aim of identifying high quality stocks."

About S.P. Hinduja Banque Privée:

S.P. Hinduja is an innovative Swiss bank with roots in India, offering wealth management and investment advisory services to entrepreneurial clients. We partner with clients to create exponential economic and social impact, as our family has aspired to do for over 100 years.

Founded in Geneva in 1994 by Srichand Parmanand Hinduja with a vision to provide clients with a bridge between East and West, our institution remains the only Indian-owned Swiss bank in history. With an active presence in Switzerland, India, UAE, and the UK, we offer clients the reliability of Swiss regulatory oversight, while providing specialized access to high-growth markets.

We are a private bank with an entrepreneurial spirit, embracing collective action and building creative solutions that advance the world, economically and socially. Learn more here: https://www.sphinduja.com/

