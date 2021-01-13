RiverMeadow becomes the only Cloud Migration Company to offer Platform Support for Google Cloud and GCVE to drive faster cloud onboarding

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leading provider of Cloud Migration Services and Migration Platform Capability, today announced Platform support for migrations to Google Cloud. This now makes RiverMeadow the only Cloud Migration Platform to support automated migrations to both Google Cloud and Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE).

The Migration Platform offers a rich suite of features and capabilities to help customers plan, manage and execute their migration projects faster, more cost effectively and with lower risk than any other Migration Platform in the market.

Key benefits include:

Flexibility of Deployment: Public SaaS, Private SaaS or installed behind customer firewalls (on-premise or in cloud)

Public SaaS, Private SaaS or installed behind customer firewalls (on-premise or in cloud) Ease of Deployment: Minimal requirements; fully automated; be up and running in under an hour regardless of Migration Deployment Model

Minimal requirements; fully automated; be up and running in under an hour regardless of Migration Deployment Model Flexibility of Migration Types: Agent or Agentless; Block-based or File-based transfers; Delta-Sync and Data-only Migration

Agent or Agentless; Block-based or File-based transfers; Delta-Sync and Data-only Migration Speed: Market leading transfer speeds

Market leading transfer speeds Multi Cloud Support: Ability to support migrations onto Google Cloud or GCVE with one pane of glass

Ability to support migrations onto Google Cloud or GCVE with one pane of glass Live Migrations: No down time required; user acceptance test your applications in isolation in Google Cloud or GCVE before you cut over

No down time required; user acceptance test your applications in isolation in Google Cloud or GCVE before you cut over Advanced Capabilities :

: Automated In-place OS Upgrade capability for Windows Server and Linux distributions to help you retire technical debt as part of a migration to Google Cloud or GCVE in one automated step



Post-migration scripting to automate operational readiness tasks such as adding or removal of software and agents



Migrate by CSV to quickly ingest data from 3rd party discovery and cloud right-sizing tools into actionable migration planning and execution

"We have witnessed increasing demand and customer requests for our market-leading Platform to be extended to Google Cloud," states Jim Jordan, President and CEO of RiverMeadow. "There was a consistent message around a lack of migration platform options, inadequate capability and complexity of existing tools. We believe we have addressed these challenges."

RiverMeadow was recently fast-tracked to Google Premier Partner Status and was recently awarded VMware as a Service Expertise competency, a testament to the company's deep domain expertise.

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.

RiverMeadow provides a broad range of fixed-price Multi Cloud Migration Services and Product capability to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk of moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public or private clouds.

