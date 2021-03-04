Revolutionary Trading Platform Zenfuse Announces Partnership With Indacoin Limited

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 4 in London, Zenfuse, the universal platform for trading cryptocurrencies, announced the beginning of the partnership cooperation with the leading fiat-to-crypto exchange that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies using bank cards, Indacoin Limited.

The main goal of the collaboration between Zenfuse and Indacoin Limited is to take a leap towards the mass adoption of the native Zenfuse token (ZEFU) and increasing accessibility by enabling instant crypto purchases with bank cards. In the near future, more than 3 billion Visa and Mastercard holders around the world will have easy and secure access to Zenfuse. The collaboration will be also focused on the joint promotion and marketing campaigns to boost brand awareness and reach out new markets, as the integration itself is appealing for both mainstream audience and professional traders..

Zenfuse is a unique platform for crypto traders, founded in 2018 in Moscow. It allows operations to be carried out simultaneously on several cryptocurrency exchanges (Bitfinex, Bittrex, Binance, etc.) using one account, both from a personal mobile device and from a computer. Indacoin Limited, in turn, is known for being the first to introduce the service of instant cryptocurrency purchases using bank cards in 2014. The collaboration between the two top echelon players in the crypto industry promises to take user experience to a new level, and the ubiquitous adoption of blockchain technologies even closer.

Guilherme Jovanovic, CBDO of Indacoin Limited, commented on the news: "I'm impressed with how committed and motivated Yuri and the whole team are to Zenfuse. The project is truly ambitious and has enormous potential to revolutionize the popularization of cryptocurrencies. The Zenfuse team has achieved great success in a very short period of time, so I can't wait to see what the future holds."

Yuri Kovalev, CEO of Zenfuse, commented on the event: "The main goal of the Zenfuse team is to create the most accessible and functional platform for working with cryptocurrency. We want to popularize the blockchain market, make it more accessible and understandable for people around the world. Our team is very pleased to enter into a partnership and join forces to achieve common goals together with such an experienced team as Indacoin Limited. Together, we will make trading easy and profitable for both novice users and experienced traders."

2020 has become an important year for Zenfuse thanks to the support of the project from Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum. One of the main crypto influencers in the world appreciated Zenfuse technology, which simplifies the crypto trading experience hundreds of times. This news brought the Zenfuse platform and the ZEFU token many new followers and supporters. However, the team never rests on its laurels, and this year they want to build a powerful community of crypto traders and strengthen its marketing side in order to make data about crypto trading more accessible to everyone.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is the most convenient platform for trading cryptocurrencies simultaneously on different exchanges, which includes all important analytics and advanced trading tools from one secure account, both on computers and mobile devices. Zenfuse empowers traders to make smarter decisions and implement them in seconds across the entire portfolio and across all exchanges.

About Indacoin Limited

Indacoin is a digital currency exchange and iOS/Android app that offers a unique ability to buy dozens of digital currencies with Visa & Mastercard credit and debit cards. Operating in the UK since 2014, its primary focus is to provide secure bank card payments and enabling other projects to accept Visa and Mastercard instant deposits through a fully branded gateway. Indacoin services are available in 180+ countries, covering not only users around the world, but also about 100 different companies, including exchanges, wallets, projects for the sale of tokens, media channels.

SOURCE Indacoin