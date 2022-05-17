Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Worth $24.69 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global respiratory protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 24.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Stringent government regulations and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to awareness among consumers is expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The APRs segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030, in terms of revenue, on account of stringent government regulations, especially in developing countries in Asia Pacific .

. The healthcare end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the pandemic leading to a rise in demand for disposable filtering masks, such as N95 masks and surgical masks.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period on account of the growing usage of respiratory protection in construction, mining, and oil & gas industries.

is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period on account of the growing usage of respiratory protection in construction, mining, and oil & gas industries. Germany accounted for 22% of the Europe market revenue in 2021 on account of the growth of the construction industry due to the government's push for developing green infrastructure, which boosted the product demand.

accounted for 22% of the market revenue in 2021 on account of the growth of the construction industry due to the government's push for developing green infrastructure, which boosted the product demand. The industry participants focus on the research and development of new technologies for product manufacturing and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The emergence of new biological viruses, such as COVID-19, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), along with a shift in a trend toward proactive measures in the healthcare sector is expected to propel the product demand over the forecast period.

The rising awareness, in the post-pandemic scenario, about infectious biological hazards is likely to influence the market growth. Moreover, the use of respiratory protection, such as Powered Air-purifying Respirator (PAPR) and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), is expected to increase as end-user activities begin to normalize. Increasing concern regarding compensation costs on account of the rising number of injury cases in various industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, and chemicals, is anticipated to promote the adoption of workplace safety regulations. In addition, growing concerns regarding high-risk activities in the construction and manufacturing sectors are expected to drive RPE demand over the forecast period.

A majority of the market players are focusing on manufacturing APRs, such as disposable masks and N95 respirators, owing to their low costs and widescale application in the industrial sector. In addition, companies are partnering with raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, etc. to manufacture APRs given their increasing demand across the globe. Major market players like 3M and Honeywell International Inc. are expected to further strengthen their forward and backward integration with more players following suit. This is likely to provide a competitive advantage and consolidate market shares, especially in the unpowered air-purifying respirator market segment.

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global respiratory protective equipment market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Air-Purifying Respirators (APR)

Unpowered Air-Purifying Respirators



Disposable Filtering Half Mask Respirator





N95 Mask







Surgical Mask







Others





Half Mask Respirator





Full Face Mask Respirator



Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR)



Half Mask Respirator





Full Face Mask Respirator





Helmets, Hoods, Visors



Escape Respirators

Supplied Air Respirators

Self-contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)



Full Face Masks



Airline Respirators

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Oil & Gas

Fire Services

Petrochemical/Chemical

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Healthcare

Mining

Others

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Russia



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia



Thailand



Malaysia

Central & South America

Argentina



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players of Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

3M

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Ansell Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

Delta Plus Group

Bullard

ILC Dover LP

DuPont

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Polison Corporation

Uvex Safety Group

Gateway Safety, Inc

