RenalSense Announces Distribution Agreement in Mainland China with Gloryway

JERUSALEM and BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RenalSense™, an Israeli company specializing in real-time renal diagnostics, today announced a distribution agreement with Gloryway, a leading distributor in mainland China of medical devices in anesthesia, airway management, temperature management and patient monitoring. Gloryway will market and manufacture RenalSense's Clarity RMS™ critical care monitoring system to hospitals throughout mainland China.

Clarity RMS has been clinically proven to facilitate early detection of changes in renal function and Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) risk, and is installed in a number of intensive care units (ICU) in leading medical centers around the world. The system continuously measures urine flow, automatically transmitting real-time data and notifications of fluctuations to enable rapid intervention, monitoring of treatment efficacy and fluid management.

Clarity RMS is marketed in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa by Fresenius Medical Care and, in North America by Medline Inc.

"We hope to enhance critical care in China both in the general ICU and COVID-19 ICU by making the Clarity RMS a standard of care, together with Gloryway," said Avi Kleiman, CEO of RenalSense. "With the annual average cost of AKI over 5.2Billion USD before the COVID-19 pandemic, and a rapidly aging population, the need for early detection and treatment monitoring is only growing in the Chinese market."

"With the introduction of RenalSense to our portfolio, Gloryway will further increase its presence in intensive care units and allow better monitoring of critical patients," said Tracy Zhang, General Manager of Gloryway.

About RenalSense

RenalSense is a privately owned medical device company dedicated to real-time renal diagnostics. The company's first product, Clarity RMS, provides continuous, automatic monitoring for early detection of AKI. RenalSense's next generation products will provide incremental real-time parameters and expanded diagnostic capabilities to further improve the practice of ICU and critical care management.

About Gloryway

Gloryway is a medical device company founded in 2000 with Headquarter Beijing and branches in Shanghai, Shenyang and Guangzhou. Their manufacturing facilities are in Ji'an city. Gloryway is a professional marketing & sales company of medical devices in Anesthesiology, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cardiology, ICU, ER, Airway Management, Temperature Management and Patient monitoring with strong networks among the industry, industry societies and KOLs of specialties. Manufacturers represented by Gloryway are CASMED, LiDCO, Nonin, Vital Signs, King Systems, Aircraft, TSCI, CareEssentials, GVS, Biegler, etc.

SOURCE RenalSense; Gloryway