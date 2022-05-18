Rebel Foods deploying real-time cold chain monitoring system from TAGBOX

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TagBox has announced that it is providing its AssetLens solution to Rebel Foods, the world's largest internet restaurant company, for real-time temperature, door-open and power consumption monitoring.

Uday Mahajan, SVP Engineering at Rebel Foods said, "At Rebel Foods we are committed to providing our customers with a safe, consistent and high quality experience. A critical element of this is maintaining all our SKUs at the correct temperature. This is also mandated by FSSAI, which requires us to monitor and log the temperature of our cold storage equipment once per day. With Tagbox, we are able to eliminate this manual process and achieve real-time accurate temperature monitoring of our equipment, with automated alerts sent to the kitchen staff and maintenance personnel in the event of any deviations".

Adarsh Kumar, CEO, TagBox in a statement said, "All organizations dealing with perishable foods need to be additionally vigilant about the temperature conditions of raw material and finished goods. For kitchens, retail stores or warehouses, companies are still reliant on local staff to monitor temperature of chillers, freezers or cold rooms manually and record it in a register for audit purposes. This method is prone to manual errors, data recording gaps, data loss, or worse, data tampering. Any quality-driven organization should be aiming to get automated, central control-tower visibility of every cold chain asset in their portfolio. Rebel Foods has been one such organization and we are excited to deploy our cold storage monitoring system in their kitchens."

TagBox's AssetLens platform has in-built features like live temperature compliance score, real-time alarms for temperature excursions, asset on/off status and abnormal door-open count or duration. Additionally, AssetLens provides analytics and reporting modules that identify systemic failures like high energy consumption of assets, which could be predictive signals for asset malfunction or store SOP non-compliance.

About Tagbox:

TagBox is working with organizations across India and APAC to solve problems like quality & compliance, traceability and operational efficiency in their supply chains.

About Rebel Foods:

Rebel Foods is the world's largest and fastest-growing internet restaurant company. With over 450+ kitchens across 70+ cities and 25 brands, Rebel Foods has developed their full-stack technology - Rebel OS - through which multiple brands are launched and scaled up in a very short period. Rebel Foods currently operates 45+ brands across 10 countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1591694/TagBox_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TagBox