Really Simple Systems Avoids the Pitfalls of Website Rebrand by Building In-house

Marketing Manager, Helen Armour, explains, "In 2017 we launched a new version of our CRM but since then the branding across our product and website has been disparate. We wanted to rebrand and bring the two together, creating a consistent style across both platforms and all other touchpoints. At the same time, we needed to address issues with our SEO. The old website wasn't great when accessed on smartphones, so the new site has been built from the bottom up, ensuring Google and other search engines are able to match our product effectively against relevant searches."

Aware of the potential for a prolonged and expensive project, the Really Simple Systems team decided to build the new website internally, with just the assistance of an external designer. "I've worked on a number of website developments in the past," continued Armour, "so was well aware that without careful planning we could easily overrun on both time and cost. Bringing the project in-house has meant we've been able to keep to a tight schedule and budget, resulting in a cost-effective yet great looking website."

Built in WordPress, using the WPBakery Page Builder, the website highlights the company's three integrated products of the CRM, email marketing, and service and support software. Really Simple Systems CEO, John Paterson, expanded: "The design of the previous website didn't give enough scope to successfully explain and demonstrate our products. The new website clearly shows that our CRM offers some great integrated features that give our customers a truly centralised hub for their sales, marketing and service – at a very affordable price."

The new design cleverly uses the pre-existing brand assets to create two mascots that are used throughout the site to illustrate the relationship of the CRM system and its small business customer base. "We've affectionately named the mascots Pie and Wedge," adds Armour. "It adds a fun element to the pretty dry subject of CRM software and gives our brand a unique persona."

To further endorse the rebrand, Really Simple Systems is also launching a revised UI for the CRM which incorporates elements of the website design. The release of this new UI will follow in a few weeks' time.

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM systems. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for marketing and customer support, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

