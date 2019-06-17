re:infer Wins Best AI Startup at AIconics Awards

LONDON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- re:infer, a leading entreprise communication intelligence platform has been recognized as the 'Best Artificial Intelligence startup' by The AIconics, the world renowned awards celebrating the drive, innovation and hard work in the international AI Community.

"re:infer's rapid growth across enterprise verticals, capital markets, e-commerce & telecommunications underscores the value of our platform," said Stephen Mackintosh, CRO of re:infer. "By using Deep Learning our platform converts unstructured communications (emails, calls, chats, notes) into structured data in real-time allowing for analytics, automation and actionable insights for our clients. We're thrilled to be recognized as the best AI startup by The AIconics and look forward to continuing to deliver new applications, features and integrations to make unstructured communications even more accessible and valuable for our clients."

The AIconics awards were held in London on June 11, 2019, featuring more than 800 entries across 12 categories and 40 countries, and award winners are recognized as industry leaders across a broad spectrum of AI technologies. The awards were part of The AI Summit London, the leading and biggest AI for Enterprise event.

George Kipouros, AIconics Awards Curator said: "With over 800 entries from around the world the 4th annual edition of The AIconics reflect the strength and progress of a rapidly expanding and evolving sector. Artificial Intelligence is now beginning to dominate conversations in the technology sphere, with business increasingly aware of the immense potential that AI brings."

About re:infer

re:infer is an enterprise communication platform that makes communications data understandable, actionable and automatable at scale.

Building on the latest advances in deep learning and natural language understanding re:infer turns unstructured communications data (emails, calls, messaging, logs, reviews, social) into structured, annotated data to facilitate detailed business analytics and automation at scale. Clients include Tier 1Investment banks, Farfetch, Expedia and Orange.

About AIconics

Beginning in 2016, The AIconics provides innovators from around the globe with the platform to showcase themselves to their peers as well as millions of enterprise end-users. These prestigious global Awards create the ultimate showcase for the best and brightest people, projects and transformational innovations. With many new and exciting award categories now open for entries globally, the AIconics acknowledges the advances in technologies and disciplines being made, as we explore and push at the very definition of what can be accomplished by AI.

SOURCE re:infer