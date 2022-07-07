Raffles Bali is inviting all well-travelled connoisseurs on a journey of a lifetime to the ultra-luxury resort in Bali

Located at the resort's highest point on a sunset terrace overlooking the ocean, the signature restaurant Rumari is appointed as newest Krug Ambassade, first ever in Indonesia. Unveiling an Epicurean culinary journey, one of the most curated gastronomy experience highlighting the richness of the archipelago seamlessly synergized with the expertise of the most talented culinary team and guest stars.

Loloan Beach Bar and Grill is located on the resort's secluded beach, overlooking a 25-metre infinity pool offering a sumptuous seafood feast and premium meat selections. As twilight falls, the atmosphere shifts from laid-back fun to casual elegance.

Experience exclusive dining destination for unforgettable intimate culinary journey at The Secret Cave, illuminated with flickering torches and candlelight, or at the Purnama Honeymoon Bale, built on the rocks at the edge of the resort's oceanfront. The Farm Terrace, a breathtaking al fresco dining under the passion fruit pergola in the middle of lush gardens.

Connoisseurs will also enjoy the brand's iconic The Writers Bar and the adjoining Library, a relaxing haven to savour whimsically spiced cocktails or finest Champagne and Wine. This intimate bar brings the Raffles heritage to Bali, with the bespoke Raffles Bali Sling.

"We welcome travellers worldwide to Raffles Bali, to enjoy the most ultra-luxury resort in Bali boasts stunning sunsets, lush tropical gardens and exquisite dining, to Raffles Emotional Wellbeing program," said Katya Herting, General Manager of Raffles Bali

In Raffles Emotional Wellbeing program, a relaxation comes easily, travelers will enjoy the sound of tropical birds calling through the flora and the scent of the sea. Unwind beneath the hands of an expert therapist at Raffles Spa with their own soaking tub and sliding doors lead to a hill-view terrace or experience remote hillside treatment suite, The Sanctuary, hidden in nature.

Pampered in curated sensory experiences of utter indulgence by our Raffles Wellbeing Butler, a legendary service since 1887.

Reserve your blissful escapade experience at https://www.rafflesbali.com/offer/a-private-hideaway/

Prior reservation required at bali@raffles.com, +623612015800.

