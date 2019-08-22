QMSC Wins Bid to Provide Supply Chain Management Software (SCM, SRM and SQM) for High-end Super Car Manufacturer in UK

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A British automotive company with 50+ years of heritage manufacturing sports cars and racing cars at its headquarters in the United Kingdom has selected QMSC as the developer of choice for supply chain management software - QMSC's Pulse product. The Client will use Pulse to manage supplier lifecycle value planning and execution for suppliers delivering components of their upcoming hyper-car.

The Client is an established organization with more than 1000 employees, and annual production exceeding 1500 units. The company has produced many notable consumer-based sports, supercars and, has an extensive success in F1 Motorsports.

QMSC is the developer of Pulse, a SaaS multi-tenant cloud-based platform. Pulse is the premiere supply chain quality planning and execution application in regulated industries such as Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, and Med Device Manufacturing.

QMSC Founder and CEO, Marshall Williams had this to say: "We are privileged and excited to be selected and partner with the Client. This clearly validates QMSC Pulse as the go-to solution for competitive business in hi-performance regulated industries. The selection of QMSC Pulse demonstrates their commitment to innovation and sophistication for their customer base, and to deliver the highest quality cars in their segment. We look forward to serving this client."

Marshall R. Williams

President & CEO

QMSC LLC.

marshall.williams@qualitymsc.com

808 Travis St, Suite 1406

Houston, TX 77002

For additional information regarding QMSC software and services, contact QMSC sales by email: sales@qualitymsc.com, or by phone: +1 (877) 326-0961. Or on the web at www.qualitymsc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715662/QMSC_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.qualitymsc.com/



SOURCE QMSC