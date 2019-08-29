Qatalyst Global: Cyber Security Experts Unite to Protect Europe's Critical Industries

CS4CA Summit Returns to London this October

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying abreast of fast-paced industry developments is crucial for cyber security professionals. And while one can learn a lot from publications and social media, it's hard to beat the value of insights gained first-hand from peers. This is why 150+ IT and OT security leaders from Europe's critical industries flock annually to CS4CA Europe, the Cyber Security for Critical Assets summit returning to London for its 6th edition on the 1st-2nd of October 2019.

CS4CA Europe is an intimate platform for cyber security stakeholders from Europe's public and private sectors, including the Oil & Gas, Energy, Utilities, Transport, and Chemical industries. Attendees voice their cyber security concerns and assess solutions together, benchmarking their digital resilience. Over 20 speakers share lessons learnt and success stories through a dynamic programme curated by a Steering Committee of industry experts.

Highlights include:

- A case study on the ICS cyber security journey of Slovnaft, presented by CISO, Jana Puskacova, explaining how Slovnaft's cyber security assessment and delivery was impacted by regulation.

"I'll discuss the cyber security challenges we're facing and how we've created a program to assess and manage the current status of our ICS. I'm looking forward to sharing lessons learnt at CS4CA Europe and collecting tips from peers in regards to integrated security implementation." – Jana Puskacova

- A panel debate on industrial cyber security "direct from the field' boasts senior experts from National Grid, Yorkshire Water and ENGIE Laborelec. They will discuss the biggest threats to ICS and how to train staff to keep OT environments safe, whilst keeping production on track.

"After the first wave of OT security implementation, organisations tend to ease off, thinking that firewalls and secure connections will do. That's a big risk. But now the initial awareness phase has passed; it's time to ask "how do we get to the next level?' and "How do we embed a stronger cyber security culture across the entire enterprise." – Jos Menting, ENGIE Laborelec

- A keynote by Ilan Barda, CEO at Radiflow, also assesses the challenges faced by industrial organisations when deploying cyber security technologies in their OT environments.

"Most risk managers and security teams understand their risks. However, many industrial organisations lack the expertise to deploy and manage technologies needed to remove the risks. I'm looking forward to hearing how peers are tackling this." – Ilan Barda

