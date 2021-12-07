Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market Size Worth $693.3 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market is expected to reach USD 693.3 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing focus on the development of advanced products is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing cases of sports injuries and road accidents are expected to boost the demand for these devices, thereby augmenting the market growth. For instance, according to the WHO, about 1.3 million people die every year due to road traffic crashes.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The low-frequency power segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 as these devices are shown to be nonionizing and nonthermal

The pain relief application segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 owing to the increasing cases of pain-related disorders

The hospitals end-use segment dominated the global PEMF therapy devices market in 2020 and is estimated to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The home care settings segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of PEMF therapy devices along with increasing social media influence

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the rising cases of sports injuries and fractures

Read 110 page market research report, "Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Bone Growth, Pain Relief), By Power (Low Frequency, High Frequency), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Strict lockdown restrictions have been put in place across various regions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 disease. With travel restrictions, quarantine as well as complete lockdowns in several countries, the economy has been slackened down and is moving into a state of recession. This has also included the healthcare systems across the globe. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic affected traumatology and orthopedics, wherein nonurgent consultations were canceled and elective surgeries were postponed to reduce the risk of infection for medical staff as well as patients. Hence, the pandemic created a negative impact on the market growth.

The U.S. FDA has approved pulse electromagnetic fields (PEMFs) as an effective and safe treatment for nonunion of bone. After the FDA approval, the product usage for bone repair has increased in Europe as well as in the U.S., fostering the overall market growth. Also, numerous studies have reported that the efficacy of these devices in treating nonunion fractures, with the healing rate, ranges from 68% to 90%. Earlier in vivo and in vitro studies demonstrated that the application of PEMF therapy increased the expression of growth factors and improved the local environment to facilitate the bone healing process.

Grand View Research has segmented the global Pulse Electromagnetic Field therapy devices market based on power, application, end-use, and region:

PEMF Therapy Devices Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

· Low Frequency

· High Frequency

PEMF Therapy Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

· Pain Relief

· Bone Growth

· Others

PEMF Therapy Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

· Hospitals

· Home Care Settings

· Others

PEMF Therapy Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America

· U.S.

· Canada

Europe

· U.K.

· Germany

· France

· Italy

· Spain

Asia Pacific

· China

· Japan

· India

· Thailand

· Australia

Latin America

· Brazil

· Mexico

· Argentina

· Colombia

Middle East & Africa

· Saudi Arabia

· South Africa

· UAE

List of Key Players of Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market

· Bedfont Scientific

· Orthofix Holdings

· I-Tech Medical Division

· OSKA

· Medithera

· NiuDeSai

· Nuage Health

· Oxford Medical Instruments Health

· Bemer, LLC

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry:

Pain Management Devices Market – The global pain management devices market size is expected to reach USD 10.86 billion by 2027. Increasing cases of chronic pain and technological advancement are driving the market growth.

The global pain management devices market size is expected to reach by 2027. Increasing cases of chronic pain and technological advancement are driving the market growth. Cryotherapy Market – The global cryotherapy market size is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The global cryotherapy market size is expected to reach by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028. Nanocapsules Market – The global nanocapsules market is expected to reach a value of USD 4.0 billion by 2025. Nanocapsules deliver bioactive molecules by targeted delivery and find application in various industries such as healthcare, genetic engineering, food science and agriculture.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.