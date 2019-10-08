Precision Diabetes, LLC, Presents Data on Novel, Predictive Tests for Diabetes Complications at American Diabetes Association (ADA) Research Symposium: Advancing Precision Diabetes Medicine

Appoints Industry Veteran Eric Button as CEO

LEBANON, New Hampshire and MADRID, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Diabetes, LLC, an emerging leader in precision diabetes diagnostics, announced results today from two landmark diabetes studies on its predictive tests for kidney and cardiovascular complications of diabetes. These results were reported at the inaugural ADA Research Symposium, "Advancing Precision Diabetes Medicine" in Madrid, Spain.

Data on Precision DKD™, a predictive blood test for diabetic kidney disease (DKD) measuring advanced glycation (AGEs) and oxidation end product (OPs) biomarkers, was presented as "Precision DKD: A Novel Test for Predicting Loss of Renal Function in Type 2 Diabetes." In this 169-patient study (Pima Indian Nephropathy Study), conducted over a median of 8 years, Precision DKD™ significantly outperformed traditional risk factors in predicting progression of kidney disease in patients with diabetes.

A study on Precision CVD™, a predictive blood test for cardiovascular disease (CVD) in patients with diabetes, was also presented. The study, "Early Prediction of Cardiovascular Disease with Oxidative and Advanced Glycation End Product Biomarkers in Type 1 Diabetes," was designed to assess the predictive value of oxidation and advanced glycation end product biomarkers for cardiovascular disease events in 459 patients over 30 years in the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial and the follow-up Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications study (DCCT/EDIC). Results indicated that high levels of methionine sulfoxide (MetSO), an oxidative end product, and AGEs significantly improved prediction of cardiovascular events over traditional risk factors.

Dr. Paul Beisswenger, Professor of Medicine (Emeritus) at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and Chief Scientific Officer at Precision Diabetes and primary investigator on both studies, said: "These predictive tests can alert patients with diabetes to their personal risk of developing the most serious diabetes complications, kidney and cardiovascular disease, years before these complications present clinically. Early identification of these complications will allow for the timely institution of preventive therapies."

Precision Diabetes, LLC, is also pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Button as Chief Executive Officer. He is a proven commercial stage leader in medical diagnostics with an impressive track record of bringing innovative tests to market, including the original PSA prostate cancer test and several novel diabetes tests. Eric holds an M.Sc. in Molecular Genetics from the University of British Columbia, and an MBA and BA in Biology from the University of North Carolina where he was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. "I am delighted to join Precision Diabetes. We are rapidly building out a comprehensive diabetes test product portfolio which will change the diabetes care paradigm and position the company to be the leaders in precision diabetes diagnostics," said Button.

About Precision Diabetes

Precision Diabetes, LLC, is an emerging leader in enabling precision medicine for diabetes through the use of novel diabetes biomarkers and algorithms. The company's mission is to revolutionize the diagnostic assessment of diabetes by providing a spectrum of unique diabetes tests, spanning the risk of developing diabetes to developing diabetic complications. The company's lead products, Precision DKD™ and Precision CVD™, determine the risk of developing kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, which remain the most serious diabetes complications.

Precision Diabetes, LLC, formerly PreventAGE Health Care, is located in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and is located in the Dartmouth Regional Technology Center.

