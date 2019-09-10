Portable Toilet Rental Market Worth $24.70 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 7.30%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable toilet rental market size is expected to reach USD 24.70 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 7.30%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising concerns about proper hygiene and sanitation in emerging region like Asia Pacific is the key factor driving the market growth. Moreover, rise in the demand for cost-effective and low-maintenance portable toilets on account of rapid urbanization and expanding construction sector in Asia Pacific will boost market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The luxury portable toilets product segment is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 8.41% over the forecast period

The construction application is estimated to be the largest segment accounting for a share of more than 55% by 2025

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2018 and is projected to expand further at the maximum growth rate from 2019 to 2025

The region's growth can be attributed to the increasing disposable income levels in emerging countries, such as India , South Korea , and China

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Portable Toilet Rental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Standard, Luxury), By Application (Construction, Special Events, Recreational, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"

In addition, strict regulations and heavy investments by the governments across the globe to provide proper sanitary units is fueling the demand for portable toilets. Thus, increasing number of installations of portable toilets in public areas, such as parks and streets, is likely to augment the market growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. Led by Germany and France, Europe is also estimated to witness a significant growth in future.

Major companies in the market have undertaken several strategies, such as product development, mergers and acquisitions, marketing campaigns, etc. to gain a higher market share. For instance, Sanitech acquired Rent-A-Toilet's Namibian operations. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Sanitech; Satellite Industries; ADCO International; B&B Portable Toilets; Camco Manufacturing, Inc.; PolyJohn Enterprises Corp.; Shorelink International; NuConcepts, and ARMAL, Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global portable toilet rental market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Portable Toilet Rental Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Standard



Luxury

Portable Toilet Rental Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Construction



Special Events



Recreational



Commercial

Portable Toilet Rental Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.