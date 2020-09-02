Pinnacle In Vitro Diagnostics Develops Cost Effective, 15-Minute, COVID-19 Antigen Test

As leaders in colon cancer screening and other in-vitro diagnostics, Pinnacle has once more jumped to the forefront of the medical device industry, by pairing the NEO and RAD with HIPAA compliant, cutting-edge, smartphone technology. This pairing provides anonymized testing data, real-time intelligence reports and streaming analytics to healthcare providers and health agencies, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Our team is working collaboratively with strategic partners and the FDA to provide the testing protocols and risk mitigation strategies to ensure safe and effective use of our COVID-19 testing solution," said Charlie Balentine, President of Pinnacle IVD Corporation. "By pairing our point of care antigen and antibody tests with a technology platform, we can provide healthcare providers and policymakers with the data they need to make informed decisions. We're also taking steps to scale our US and global manufacturing capacity to meet the overwhelming demand. We look forward to doing our part to get America back to work and our children back to school safely."

Pinnacle is working closely with the FDA and their legal counsel, Foley & Lardner LLP to obtain Emergency use Authorization from the FDA. Pinnacle has partnered with Syntactx Clinical Research Services and George Mason University to perform additional clinical studies. The results of those studies will be posted on Pinnacle's website at https://www.pblabs.com/products/pinnacle-rapid-antigen-test.

For more information please call 1-877-465-0826 or email covidinfo@pblabs.com in order to be connected with our authorized distributors.

The Rapid Antigen Detection Test has not been cleared or approved by the FDA.

