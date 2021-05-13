Pharming Group reports financial results for the first quarter of 2021

Results impacted by effects of COVID-19 in the US; recovery towards the end of Q1 2021 with expected return to growth in Q2 2021

LEIDEN, Netherlands, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) presents its (unaudited) financial report for the first quarter of the year ended 31 March 2021. As previously announced, as of 1 January 2021, Pharming changed its presentation currency from Euro to US Dollars.

Financial Summary







Amounts in US $m except per share data Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % change







Consolidated Income Statement





Revenues 43.6 54.5 -20% Gross profit 38.7 48.5 -20% Operating result 6.3 21.5 -71% Finance cost, net 6.6 -7.8 -184% Income tax expense -4.3 -4.4 -3% Net result 8.5 9.3 -9% Consolidated Balance Sheet





Cash & marketable securities

(Including restricted cash) 208.5 149.4 40% Share Information





Basic earnings per share (€) 0.013 0.015 -12,6% Diluted earnings per share (€) 0.013 0.013 -0,8%

Financial highlights

Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 20% to $43.6 million compared to $54.5 million in Q1 2020. As previously announced, the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in quarterly fluctuations in revenue due to ongoing effects on access to customers and phasing of ordering patterns. In the US, there was a surge in COVID-19 cases at the end of 2020 and into 2021, which led to some patients pre-filling of RUCONEST® prescriptions in Q4 2020. It also resulted in the temporary closure of the majority of physician offices causing a reduction in routine and diagnostic patient visits and a slow-down of annual renewals of prescriptions. The combination of these factors led to lower prescription refill rates by patients still using their additional RUCONEST® stock from Q4 2020 and a reduction in new patient enrollments in the first part of Q1 2021. Towards the end of Q1 2021, these trends started to reverse, with a significant increase in new patient enrollment. In Europe , demand remained stable, but growth was also impacted by a similar chain of events seen in the US caused by COVID-19.

Operational highlights

Launched genetic testing program 'navigateAPDS' in collaboration with Invitae Corporation in the US and Canada to improve genetic testing for activated PI3K delta syndrome (APDS).

to improve genetic testing for activated PI3K delta syndrome (APDS). Announced the intention to nominate three Non-Executive Directors, Steven Baert , Leon Kruimer and Jabine van der Meijs, which completes the required transition in the board after the maximum term of office for certain Non-Executive Directors was reached according to the Dutch Corporate Governance Code.

Post-period operational highlights

Initiated enrollment of first patient in multi-center Phase IIb clinical trial of RUCONEST® for the prevention of acute kidney injury after myocardial infarction.

Chief Executive Officer, Sijmen de Vries, commented:

"As previously experienced, the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in quarterly fluctuations in revenue. Results in Q1 2021 were negatively affected in the US by a severe COVID-19 surge at the end of 2020 and into 2021.

"This caused overstocking of RUCONEST® in Q4 2020 and physician office closures well into Q1 2021, which resulted in reduced patient visits and slower annual prescription renewals. The combination of these factors in Q1 2021 led to lower prescription refill rates by patients still using additional RUCONEST® stock and a reduction in new patient enrollment.

"Positively, towards the end of Q1 2021, these trends started to reverse. We were also able to resume some face-to-face sales and marketing activities due to the rapid roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations in the US.

"As a result, we realized a significant increase in new patient enrollment at the end of Q1 2021. This increase has continued into Q2 2021 and we expect sales to continue to recover over the quarter, subject to any further surges in COVID-19 cases.

"Outside of the US, demand remained stable, but growth was affected by travel restrictions and lockdowns still in place in most EU markets.

"In our pipeline, we continued to progress activities for the anticipated launch of leniolisib in Q4 2022, including an important collaboration to offer US immunologists access to free genetic testing for primary immune deficiency patients exhibiting APDS symptoms.

"In addition, post period end, we announced the start of our Phase IIb study in acute kidney injury as we continue to investigate the treatment potential of RUCONEST® in further indications."

Outlook

For the remainder of 2021, the Company expects:

Returning to growth of revenues from sales of RUCONEST®, mainly driven by the US and expanded EU operations, subject to the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarterly fluctuations in revenues as a result of the ongoing effects of the pandemic on access to customers and phasing of ordering patterns.

Maintenance of positive net earnings during the year, we therefore do not expect to require additional financing to maintain the current business.

Investments in acquisitions and in-licensing of new development opportunities and assets, as these occur.

Continued investment in the expansion of production of RUCONEST® and production of leniolisib.

Investment in pre-marketing activities for leniolisib and the continuing registration-enabling study for leniolisib for APDS, as well as our ongoing clinical trials for rhC1INH and other development activities.

Continued close monitoring of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact on the business. Currently, as a result of halted or slowed recruitment and issues related to disrupted supply chains for patient testing materials and consumables used in manufacturing, timelines for the clinical trials could incur further delays and manufacturing could incur temporary disruptions/ delays.

No further specific financial guidance for 2021 is provided.

As previously announced, as of 1 January 2021, the Company changed its presentation currency from Euro to US Dollar.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. is a global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs.

The flagship of our portfolio is our recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor (rhC1INH) franchise. C1INH is a naturally occurring protein that down regulates the complement and contact cascades in order to control inflammation in affected tissues.

Our lead product, RUCONEST®, is the first and only plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy. It is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. We are commercializing RUCONEST® in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom through our own sales and marketing organization, and the rest of the world through our distribution network.

In addition, we are investigating the clinical efficacy of rhC1INH in the treatment of further indications, including pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury and severe pneumonia as a result of COVID-19 infections.

We are also studying our oral precision medicine, leniolisib (a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta, or PI3K delta, inhibitor), for the treatment of activated PI3K delta syndrome, or APDS, in a registration enabling Phase 2/3 study in the United States and Europe.

Furthermore, we are leveraging our transgenic manufacturing technology to develop next-generation protein replacement therapies, most notably for Pompe disease, which is currently in preclinical development.

For further information please visit: www.pharming.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, Pharming's ability to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the conduct of its business, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that that are described in Pharming's 2020 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Pharming Group N.V.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements in US Dollars (unaudited)

For the period ended 31 March 2021

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow

Appendix: Main condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements reported in Euros

(This appendix is not part of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements)

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss in Euros

Condensed consolidated statement balance sheet in Euros

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows in Euros

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss For the period ended 31 March





Amounts in $ '000 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Revenues 43.564 54.469 Costs of sales (4.843) (5.955) Gross profit 38.721 48.514 Other income 259 267 Research and development (10.700) (8.859) General and administrative (7.161) (5.709) Marketing and sales (14.836) (12.725) Other Operating Costs (32.697) (27.293) Operating profit 6.283 21.488 Fair value loss on revaluation derivatives 30 134 Other finance income 8.159 409 Other finance expenses (1.598) (8.378) Finance cost, net 6.591 (7.835) Share of net profits in associates using the equity

method (82) 15 Profit before tax 12.792 13.668 Income tax expense (4.269) (4.418) Profit for the year 8.523 9.250 Basic earnings per share (€) 0,013 0,015 Diluted earnings per share (€) 0,013 0,013

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the period ended 31 March





Amounts in $ '000 2021 2020 Profit for the year 8.523 9.250 Currency translation differences (8.483) (2.631) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (8.483) (2.631) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (8.483) (2.631) Total comprehensive income for the year 40 6.619

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet For the period ended 31 March





Amounts in $ '000 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Non-current assets



Intangible assets 89.943 94.083 Property, plant and equipment 13.093 12.226 Right-of-use assets 8.828 9.427 Deferred tax assets 27.559 31.877 Investment accounted for using the equity method 6.720 7.118 Restricted cash 863 510 Total non-current assets 147.006 155.241 Current assets



Inventories 21.765 21.157 Trade and other receivables 32.941 35.902 Restricted cash 962 995 Cash and cash equivalents 206.625 205.159 Total current assets 262.293 263.213 Total assets 409.299 418.453





Equity



Share capital 7.195 7.163 Share premium 449.135 444.940 Legal reserves 11.358 19.859 Accumulated deficit (281.328) (288.527) Shareholders' equity 186.360 183.435 Non-current liabilities



Convertible bonds 141.169 149.727 Lease liabilities 7.744 8.230 Other financial liabilities 189 212 Total non-current liabilities 149.102 158.169 Current liabilities



Convertible bonds 3.062 2.040 Derivative financial liabilities 84 181 Trade and other payables 43.682 47.666 Lease liabilities 1.907 1.962 Other financial liabilities 25.103 25.000 Total current liabilities 73.837 76.849

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow For the period ended 31 March





Amounts in $'000 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Profit before tax 12.792 13.668 Non-cash adjustments:



Depreciation, amortisation, impairment 2.063 1.883 Equity settled share-based payments 1.909 760 Fair value gain (loss) loss on revaluation of derivatives (30) (134) Other finance income (8.159) (409) Other finance expenses 1.598 8.378 Share of net profits in associates using the equity method (82) 15 Other (1.094) (40) Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 8.997 24.121 Changes in working capital:



Inventories (608) (63) Trade and other receivables 2.961 (5.334) Payables and other current liabilities (4.006) 2.761 Restricted cash (321) 12 Release contract liabilities



Total changes in working capital (1.974) (2.624) Interest received 38 335 Income taxes paid - - Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities 7.061 21.832 Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment (1.956) (660) Investment intangible assets (460) (210) Investment associate 398 8 Acquisition of license (547) (6.077) Net cash flows used in investing activities (2.565) (6.939) Repayment on loans and borrowings - (54.965) Payment on contingent consideration - (20.039) Payment of lease liabilities (554) (525) Proceeds of issued convertible bonds - 138.124 Transaction costs related to issued convertible bond - (2.561) Interests on loans (2.266) (382) Interests on leases (234) - Proceeds of equity and warrants 674 547 Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities (2.380) 60.199 Increase (decrease) of cash 2.116 75.092 Exchange rate effects (650) (2.544) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 205.159 74.348 Total cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 206.625 146.896

Appendix: Main Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements reported in Euro's

These statements are not part of the original Interim Financial Statements. The original Interim Financial Statements are reported in US Dollars. In case of differences of interpretation between the Financial Statements in US dollars and the Financial Statements in Euros, the Financial Statements in US Dollars will prevail.

Exchange rates (USD:EUR) used: Statement of income YTD 2019 1.1401 Statement of income YTD 2020 1.1050 Statement of income YTD 2021 1.2087 Balance sheet at December 31, 2020 1.2280 Balance sheet at March 31, 2021 1.1744 Cash flow YTD 2020 1.1050 Cash flow YTD 2021 1.2087 Cash balance as per 1 January 2020 1.1214 Cash balance as per 31 March 2020 1.0976 Cash balance as per 1 January 2021 1.2280 Cash balance as per 31 March 2021 1.1744

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss in Euros

For the period ended 31 March









Amounts in € '000 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Revenues 36.042 49.294 Costs of sales (4.007) (5.390) Gross profit 32.035 43.904 Other income 214 241 Research and development (8.853) (8.017) General and administrative (5.924) (5.167) Marketing and sales (12.274) (11.515) Other Operating Costs (27.051) (24.699) Operating profit 5.198 19.446 Fair value loss on revaluation derivatives 25 121 Other finance income 6.750 370 Other finance expenses (1.322) (7.525) Finance cost, net 5.453 (7.034) Share of net profits in associates using the equity method (68) 14 Profit before tax 10.583 12.426 Income tax expense (3.532) (3.999) Profit for the year 7.051 8.427 Basic earnings per share (€) 0,011 0,013 Diluted earnings per share (€) 0,011 0,011

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet in Euros As at date shown





Amounts in € '000 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Non-current assets



Intangible assets 76.587 76.615 Property, plant and equipment 11.148 9.956 Right-of-use assets 7.517 7.676 Deferred tax assets 23.467 25.957 Investment accounted for using the equity method 5.722 5.796 Restricted cash 735 415 Total non-current assets 125.176 126.415 Current assets



Inventories 18.533 17.229 Trade and other receivables 28.050 29.236 Restricted cash 820 810 Cash and cash equivalents 175.941 167.068 Total current assets 223.343 214.343 Total assets 348.519 340.758





Equity



Share capital 6.127 6.388 Share premium 382.438 396.799 Legal reserves 9.671 4.341 Accumulated deficit (239.550) (258.151) Shareholders' equity 158.686 149.377 Non-current liabilities



Convertible bonds 120.205 121.927 Lease liabilities 6.594 6.702 Other financial liabilities 161 173 Total non-current liabilities 126.960 128.802 Current liabilities



Convertible bonds 2.607 1.661 Derivative financial liabilities 72 147 Trade and other payables 37.195 38.816 Lease liabilities 1.624 1.598 Other financial liabilities 21.375 20.357 Total current liabilities 62.873 62.579 Total equity and liabilities 348.519 340.758

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows in Euros For the period ended 31 March





Amounts in €'000 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Profit before tax 10.583 12.426 Non-cash adjustments:



Depreciation, amortisation, impairment 1.706 1.704 Equity settled share-based payments 1.579 563 Fair value gain (loss) loss on revaluation of derivatives (25) (121) Other finance income (6.750) (370) Other finance expenses 1.322 7.582 Share of net profits in associates using the equity method (68) 14 Other (906) (36) Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 7.443 21.762 Changes in working capital:



Inventories (503) (57) Trade and other receivables 2.450 (4.827) Payables and other current liabilities (3.314) 2.499 Restricted cash (265) (37) Total changes in working capital (1.632) (2.422) Interest received 32 370 Income taxes paid - - Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities 5.842 19.710 Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment (1.618) (597) Investment intangible assets (381) (190) Investment associate 329 7 Acquisition of license (452) (5.500) Net cash flows used in investing activities (2.122) (6.280) Repayment on loans and borrowings - (49.742) Payment on contingent consideration - (18.135) Payment of lease liabilities (458) (475) Proceeds of issued convertible bonds - 125.000 Transaction costs related to issued convertible bond - (2.318) Interests on loans (1.875) (346) Interests on leases (194) - Proceeds of equity and warrants 557 495 Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities (1.972) 54.479 Increase (decrease) of cash 1.751 67.909 Exchange rate effects 7.122 (374) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 167.068 66.299 Total cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 175.941 133.834

