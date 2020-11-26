Pharming Group Publicly Files Registration Statement with the U.S. SEC to Facilitate Listing of ADSs Representing Ordinary Shares on Nasdaq Global Market

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, 26 November 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) ("Pharming" or the "Company"), a global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs, today announces that it has publicly filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with a proposed listing of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing the Company's ordinary shares of nominal value €0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq").

The registration statement was filed to facilitate the creation of a trading market in the U.S. for ADSs representing the Ordinary Shares. The Company is not proposing to sell any shares in connection with the Nasdaq listing. The registration of shares by the Company's directors and officers named in the "Registered Holders" section of the Registration Statement does not imply that any such Registered Holder has the intention and/or an obligation, to sell the ADSs.

Moreover, as Registered Holders, the directors and officers will remain subject to the applicable obligations and restrictions with regard to the trading of the registered shares, including but not limited to those pursuant to the European Market Abuse Regulation, the Dutch Financial Supervision Act and (other) applicable securities laws. The registration statement is subject to ongoing review by the SEC, and the proposed listing of ADSs representing the Ordinary Shares is subject to approval by Nasdaq.

The Ordinary Shares will continue to be admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. is a global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs.

The flagship of our portfolio is our recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor, or rhC1INH, franchise. C1INH is a naturally occurring protein that downregulates the complement cascade in order to control swelling in affected tissues.

Our lead product, RUCONEST® is the first and only plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy. It is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema, or HAE, attacks. We are commercializing RUCONEST® in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom through our own sales and marketing organization, and the rest of the world through our distribution network.

We are also developing rhC1INH for subsequent indications, including pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury and we also investigating the clinical efficacy of rhC1INH in COVID-19.

In addition, we are studying our oral precision medicine, leniolisib (a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta, or PI3K delta, inhibitor), for the treatment of activated PI3K delta syndrome, or APDS, in a registration enabling Phase 2/3 study in the US and Europe.

Furthermore, we are also leveraging our transgenic manufacturing technology to develop next-generation protein replacement therapies most notably for Pompe disease, which program is currently in the preclinical stage.

Important Notice

This document does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended, and does not constitute an offer to acquire securities. Any offer to acquire the securities referred to herein will be made, and any investor should make his investment, solely on the basis of information that will be contained in the prospectus to be made generally available in the Netherlands in connection with such offering. When made generally available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained free of charge through the website of the Company.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, Pharming's ability to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the conduct of its business, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2019 Annual Report and its report for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

