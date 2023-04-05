Pharming Group convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023

LEIDEN, Netherlands, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 14:00 CEST. The Notice to Convene, Explanatory Notes, Voting information, meeting documents and Form of Proxy can be found on the Company's website under Investors/Shareholder Meetings.

The agenda of the AGM includes the proposal of the Board of Directors, by way of a binding nomination, to re-appoint Paul Sekhri for a period not to exceed one year pending the current search for a new Chair of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes, by way of a binding nomination, to re-appoint Deborah Jorn, MBA, for a period of two years.

The agenda further includes the proposals to re-appoint Deloitte as the Company's external auditor for the financial years 2023 and 2024 and to amend the Company's articles of association to increase the authorized capital.

The AGM will be held at the Corpus Congress Centre, Willem Einthovenstraat 1, 2342 BH in Oegstgeest, the Netherlands.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

