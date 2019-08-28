Over 648,000 forcibly displaced people assisted in the first half of 2019 through UNHCR's Refugee Zakat Fund - DinarStandard reports

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency revealed that 648,476 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees were assisted in the first half of 2019 with Zakat funds received through its 'Refugee Zakat Fund'. The report is a mid-year review that shows the impact of its Refugee Zakat Fund which was introduced earlier this year.

According to the report, US$ 38.1 million was raised through the Fund thanks to generous contributions from donors across the globe; surpassing the fundraising target of $26 million originally set for 2019. The report also revealed that for the first time, Zakat was raised online by UNHCR offices in Canada, the United Kingdom and in a number of countries in South East Asia.

"The impact of the contributions to UNHCR's Refugee Zakat Fund on the lives of refugees and internally displaced persons is remarkable. It is a testament of the instrumental role that Islamic philanthropy can play in the humanitarian response to displacement crisis globally," said Houssam Chahin, UNHCR's Head of Private Sector Partnerships in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

UNHCR aims to substantially scale up its support through Zakat funds to support a total of 1 million displaced persons by the end of 2019.

Rafi-uddin Shikoh, CEO and Managing Director at DinarStandard, a growth strategy firm working with UNHCR on the production of the report, said "The Refugee Zakat Fund has gained substantial momentum since its launch earlier this year. Already exceeding the original target of US$26 million for 2019, the Refugee Zakat Fund is gearing up to showcase the impact it can have on the lives of millions of displaced families."

For full press release, infographics and images: https://www.dinarstandard.com/unhcr-2019-mid-year-report/

To download UNHCR's Refugee Zakat Fund 2019 Mid-Year Report: http://zakat.unhcr.org/en/reports

For more information on this topic, please contact:

Dalia El Fiki

Senior Public Information Associate

Mobile: +971 (56) 993 0945

Email: elfiki@unhcr.org

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international action to protect people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. We deliver life-saving assistance like shelter, food and water, help safeguard fundamental human rights, and develop solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future.

Related Links

https://www.dinarstandard.com/



SOURCE DinarStandard