Outstanding success to TriPollar devices during the June Shopping Festival

"We are excited and grateful to be ranked the #1 selling brand in Tmall on the first day of the June Promotion," says Mark Rubin, VP Home Use Device Business Unit at Pollogen. "In a pre-sale campaign of just one hour, we ranked 1 st in the entire Tmall platform, outperforming every other consumer brand in China".

The bundle of TriPollar products sold in this June Promotion represents two unique and highly desirable special editions from the TriPollar product range. TriPollar Stop X Rose and the TriPollar Stop VX Gold - the latest edition from TriPollar –– presents all the benefits of TriPollar Stop VX with luxury that has never been seen before. With 24-carat gold plated electrodes, a gold treatment gel, and a sleek golden cover, this device is indulgence at its best.

"We are proud to have our products presented by Mr. Austin Li," continues Mr. Rubin. "As a top social media influencer, with almost 40 million fans on Tik Tok alone, we couldn't hope for a better recommendation and partner Mr. Austin Li."

About Pollogen

Pollogen Ltd., a company of Lumenis, is a global leader in the medical and home-based aesthetics markets, providing innovative, safe, and effective solutions that enhance and expand the practice of medical aesthetics professionals, as well as private aesthetic customers. The company offers products to support a range of skin treatments based on its proprietary technologies, namely Tripollar RF, Multi RF, Turbo-RF, Fractional RF, Oxygeneo and DMA.

Pollogen provides solutions for professionals and consumers in more than 180 countries, addressing the specific needs of its professional clients and private customers in the dynamic aesthetic industry.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally invasive clinical solutions for the surgical, ophthalmology and aesthetic markets and is a world-renowned expert in developing and selling energy-based technologies, including laser, intense pulsed light (IPL) and radio frequency (RF). For nearly 50 years, Lumenis' groundbreaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods in each and every one of the verticals we operate in. Our drive for innovation stems from an uncompromising commitment to improving the health and well-being of our patients; addressing new and growing needs of aging populations; and offering medical professionals cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands of modern life. The world over, we bring Energy to Healthcare.

